"Agent Kuz Bond 007": Kyle Kuzma's fiancee Winnie Harlow melts over Wizards star's off the grid cinematic snapshots 

Kyle Kuzma has been making the most of the offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. On Wednesday, Kuzma shared snaps from where he is taking time off from basketball.
Kuzma posted cinematic shots on his Instagram account, which showed him flexing scenes from his getaway. It includes pictures of a luxurious watch, a helicopter ride, and his views near the shoreline of an island.
“Alive and well. Back off the grid for a little ✌🏾🫶🏾,” he wrote as caption.
His fiancée and model Winnie Harlow was quick to comment on Kuzma’s photos, expressing what she felt seeing the cinematic feel of the snaps.
Kuzma then replied to Harlow with a short, sweet message to reaffirm her comment.
"bond boy," Kuzma replied.
Kuzma and Harlow got engaged last February while taking time away in the Turks and Caicos Islands. They have been together since 2020, the year when Kuzma won an NBA title with the LA Lakers.
Kyle Kuzma is coming off a lackluster season, where he averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Bucks midseason for Khris Middleton.
However, his presence during the playoffs against the Pacers was barely noticeable, as he only put up 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game in their first-round matchup.
With the loss, the Bucks, who won the NBA Cup this season and finished as the fifth seed in the regular season, having lost in the first round for the third straight year.
Kyle Kuzma commends player leadership in the Bucks
After playing for the lowly Wizards for multiple seasons, Kyle Kuzma got a breath of fresh air while playing for the Bucks in the latter half of the season.
Talking to Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina in March, Kuzma revealed how Bucks’ stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard set the tone in the team with their leadership on and off the court.
“The biggest thing that jumps out to me is their leadership and how [Giannis] talks to everybody and how he motivates people. He’s huge on accountability. They really take care of us. But we also police ourselves. They’re positive every single day. They’re coming in and telling everyone, ‘Great job’ but they’re also talking about competing and being focused.”
While Kyle Kuzma and the Bucks struggled to finish the season, he is expected to remain with the team next season.
However, with another season ending in disappointment, the Bucks are expected to shake things up for next year.
