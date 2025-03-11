“AI is getting crazy” - LeBron James’ former teammate hilariously deflects leaked conversation about viral Stephen A. Smith conversation

LeBron James has rarely been the talking point of something outside of basketball over his two decades in the NBA, but he has recently attracted all the attention in the world after his public act of defiance against Stephen A. Smith. In the aftermath, his interaction with former teammate Richard Jefferson also went viral after James was caught on a mic speaking about the incident.

Ad

The interaction between the former Cavaliers teammates as the Lakers faced the Celtics had added fuel to the fire that had already been stoked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jefferson, who is now a member of the crew that covers the NBA for ESPN, became privy to the fact that their friendly discussion had gone viral as he reshared the clip of him and James talking on Monday. He then chose to divert all attention pointed at him with a meme of himself - while also claiming generative AI was the source of the viral clip.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Stephen A. Smith addressing the issue publicly and presenting his side of the story, there isn't much unclear about what went down courtside between him and LeBron. Jefferson's quip, which could also be seen as a not-so-subtle indication of not wanting to talk about it all, should likely stop the issue from becoming much more than what it was.

Stephen A. Smith stated that there is no animosity towards LeBron James following the incident

While Richard Jefferson seemingly refused to talk about LeBron James' comments, Stephen A. Smith shared his take on what went down between himself and The King, which was apparently about Smith's recent comments about James' son, Bronny.

Ad

"That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son" said Smith, about the incident involving him and the Lakers superstar.

"As a father, I get it. I’m not offended. I’m not insulted. I don’t have animosity or animus toward LeBron James for this. Nothing like that" added Stephen A. Smith as he opened up about the confrontation by LeBron on 'First Take'.

Ad

LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith dapping each other up in 2022 - Source: Getty

Smith went on to say that he was not going to engage in a confrontation with James at courtside. But in a different environment, he would have said that he was talking about James, not Bronny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback