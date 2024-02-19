“Aight Drew Eubanks”: Draymond Green hilariously makes unfiltered joke on Charles Barkley’s “knock me out” comments

Even during All-Star Weekend, Draymond Green remains a menace, but this time with a killer joke. The Warriors forward made a candid joke about the recent punching incident involving Drew Eubanks and Isaiah Stewart.

On Valentine’s Day, Stewart reportedly punched Eubanks in the tunnels of the Footprint Center in Arizona before tip-off of the Phoenix Suns-Detroit Pistons game. Eubanks told reporters that he got sucker punched.

As one of the analysts for TNT's All-Star Game broadcast, Draymond Green engaged in playful banter with Charles Barkley, referencing the recent incident involving Eubanks and Stewart.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Knock me out so I can take your a** to court…and get more than that 50 grand,” Barkley told Green.

Green responded:

“Aight Drew Eubanks.”

Stewart was arrested for assault but was released immediately after being issued a citation.

“Witnesses said the argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury. Both men were separated by security which ended the fight,” the Phoenix Police Department said.

“Detectives responded to investigate the incident and collect evidence. Stewart was arrested for assault and issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active.”

Green himself was involved in a punching incident with a Phoenix big man, for which he missed 12 games. He was reinstated by the NBA more than a month after the incident, which occurred on Dec. 12, when he hit Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Looking at Draymond Green’s performance, behavior since return

Even at 33 years old, Draymond Green remains a key contributor for the Golden State Warriors.

In their last 11 games, the Warriors have a 8-3 record, with Green averaging 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Draymond Green delivered his best performance of the season in Warriors' last game before the All-Star break, scoring 23 points to help Golden State defeat the Utah Jazz 147-130.

Green received his first technical foul since his suspension on Feb. 10 in a game against the Suns, where he recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Golden State wants Draymond Green to continue being himself without crossing the line.

“We did not want him to be Mr. Goody Two-Shoes. We wanted him to be himself, but not go over the line,” Kerr said before the Phoenix game.

“We want him to be on the officials, but not yell profanity at the officials. He’s himself but he’s not crossing the line. He’s been great.”

Green said one of the things he learned since his suspension was that the Warriors need him to succeed.

“That when I’m in the game, we’re a very good basketball team. Incredible. And I think people are starting to see that.”