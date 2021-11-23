“Ain’t no f**king way you wore that!!!” - LeBron James mercilessly trolls Kyle Kuzma for his latest flamboyant outfit

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards was recently trolled by former teammate and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James for one of his many interesting outfits.

Kuzma is known as one of many in the NBA who mixes fashion with sports. He is regularly seen going into games with some of the most unique, outlandish and even bizarre outfits that the league has seen.

Kuzma's fashion of choice heading into the game against the Charlotte Hornets got more attention than most after he posted his Instagram photos. LeBron James, who is no stranger to fashion himself, ribbed his former teammate for his latest pregame outlook.

The four-time MVP just could not believe that Kyle Kuzma would pull off something as head-shaking as the apparel he rocked before the game. Here's how LeBron James trolled Kuzma in his IG post:

“Ain’t no f**king way you wore that!!! I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!”

LeBron James’ laughing emoji-filled trolling captured all he wanted to say regarding what Kyle Kuzma wore tonight. As teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers before, the King certainly knows how Kuzma dresses up. This has to be way up there with some of the strangest yet, which was the reason for the roasting.

@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂 When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll https://t.co/2drVu8PpGg

What captured the attention on social media was the long and flowing pink sweater that could be interpreted differently by different people. Some have labeled it as too big while others have called it a little too short of covering his entire stature. A few of the most hilarious comments on social media called it the flamingo.

While Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards just lost to the Hornets, LeBron James will be serving a one-game suspension for the incident in Detroit. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, though, is not letting his suspension prevent him from a timely needling of Kuzma’s outfit.

How has Kyle Kuzma’s confidence playing with LeBron James benefited the Washington Wizards?

Kyle Kuzma and two other former teammates of LeBron James are making the Washington Wizards one of the best in the NBA right now. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Washington Wizards are one of the best teams in the league right now, even after that loss to the Hornets. Kyle Kuzma’s play is one of the biggest reasons why the franchise is relevant this season. Unsurprisingly, the confidence he has in his game also got a little help from LeBron James’ tutelage during their time together.

While no longer in the shadow of James, Kuzma has blossomed into one of the best power forwards in the East. He is averaging close to a double-double and remains a threat from the three-point line. Kuzma's 35.5% shooting from downtown has helped open the floor for Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie to exploit.

The Los Angeles Lakers look like an old creaky machine this season, even with LeBron James’ return against the Boston Celtics. If not for a late flurry against the Pistons, they would still be winless on their East Coast road trip.

Wizards Nation @WizardsNationCP Bradley Beal is confident with the Wizards this season 😤 Bradley Beal is confident with the Wizards this season 😤 https://t.co/YzaMQnvNwG

The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, have surprised the NBA with their defense, energy and effort. Those are three elements Kyle Kuzma brings plenty of and these have clearly helped his team. Kuzma’s confidence in his play reflects his swag in the tunnel, wearing some of the most bizarre fashion styles in the league.

