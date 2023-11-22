“Ain’t on IG like that”: Shannon Sharpe commends Savannah James letting LeBron James keep spotlight

Unlike some other NBA wives, Savannah James has been fine not being in the spotlight. One analyst recently applauded her for her mindset being married to a professional athlete.

LeBron and Savannah James have been together since high school, and she has never tried to take his shine. Instead, she's stood by his side as his biggest supporter throughout his NBA career.

While talking to Chad Ochocinco on their "Night Cap" podcast, Shannon Sharpe had high praise for Savannah. He appluaded her for focusing on being a mother instead of running around on social media trying to steal the spotlight from her husband.

"You don't see Savannah trying to be in the front. She ain't on IG like that," Sharpe said. "She is content with letting LeBron be out in the front, doing what he needs to do. She said baby I got the kids."

Throughout his career, the LA Lakers star has never been shy about how important his wife has been to his success over the years.

Savannah James is much more than a mother behind the scenes

Savannah James might take a backseat to her husband, but that has not stopped her from having her own success. Alongside LeBron James, the couple have built an empire on and off the basketball court.

Along with holding the fort down during the demanding NBA season, Savannah also has passions that she pursues. During LeBron's tenure with the Miami Heat, she ran a successful juice bar. On top of that, her and LeBron also created their own line of furniture with American Signature.

Outside of his basketball career, LeBron has made it a point to use his platform to help others. He's constantly involved in projects to help the community, most notably with his IPromise school in Akron. Like her husband, Savannah is also heavily involved in the charity work.

As part of the IPromise school, Savannah launched a program titled "Women of Our Future." This is a mentorship program that helps woman advance their knowledge in a wide array of areas. Savannah also runs a makeover event with the school to help students get the necessary clothes for prom.

Savannah and LeBron work so well because of their mindsets line up with one another. She's never been interested in being in the spotlight, which allows her to thrive away from the camera. Instead, she'd much rather been engaged as a mother and businesswoman than chasing views online.