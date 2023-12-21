"Ain’t too many people defending better": Russell Westbrook hails himself as 'deserving' for All-Defensive nomination

Russell Westbrook has fully embraced his new role with the LA Clippers. The former MVP asked Ty Lue to start him off the bench to give the team better balance. Westbrook’s sacrifice didn’t quickly give the Clippers the kind of result they needed but things have been different of late.

Westbrook has helped stabilize the second-stringers with his playmaking, scoring and defending. LA is now the hottest team in the NBA following their win over the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers are on an eight-game winning roll and looking like legit title contenders.

On Wednesday night, Westbrook’s biggest job was to try and slow down perennial MVP contender Luka Doncic of the Mavericks. “Brodie” played a key role in limiting “Luka Legend” to 28 points on 9-25 shooting, including 2-11 from deep.

When asked by a reporter after the game about his work on the defensive end, Russell Westbrook had this to say (via Andrew Greif):

“Ain’t too many people defending better than me at this point if we keeping it honest. I’ll let the numbers speak for that. … There are not many who defend better than me at this position all around the league.”

Russell Westbrook's comments about his play on the defensive end this season.

The triple-double king was also questioned if an All-NBA Defensive selection would justify his effort on that end this season. Westbrook replied:

“I don’t need it but unfortunately I haven’t had one because I don’t know. I’ve been very deserving of it at some point in my career. If that’s what happens this year, I’ll be grateful. … Imma keep defending my a** off every night.

There have been times in Russell Westbrook’s career that he might have been considered to be on the league’s best defensive teams. Most of those occasions came during his stint with the OKC Thunder. Since moving out of Oklahoma, Westbrook’s lack of effort and hustle on the defensive end became punchlines.

The move to sign with the LA Clippers, however, has invigorated him. He has become more engaged on both ends of the floor. Even if he doesn’t always have the ball in his hands, he has been a leader that Ty Lue has been counting on.

Russell Westbrook might get serious consideration for All-NBA Defensive Team selection

Last season’s All-NBA Defensive First Team was headlined by Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. Joining him in that selection were Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley and Alex Caruso.

The second team was composed of Derrick White, Draymond Green, O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks and Bam Adebayo.

The NBA has introduced a wrinkle for players wishing to be included in major awards. Players have to play at least 65 games to be named MVP and All-NBA teams. Green and Adebayo are likely not getting in this season due to the former’s suspension and the latter’s injuries.

If Russell Westbrook maintains his play on defense and he plays the required number of games, he might earn his first All-NBA nod.