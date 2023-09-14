"Ain't nobody coming to Milwaukee" - Former Boston Celtics player sends sharp jibe towards Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is recognized as one of the most competitive players in the NBA today. Being the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft has led to most people overlooking him in the process, which he has used as fuel to improve.

However, his competitive nature can be somewhat linked to past NBA stars who preferred to work on their game. In the process, Antetokounmpo would rather work with former NBA players that he feels can help in adding something new to his game. The Greek Freak believes that if he plays with current NBA players then it will take his edge off them.

That kind of mentality has certainly rubbed off people the wrong way, especially former Boston Celtics player, Evan Turner.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ain't nobody coming to Milwaukee to work out with you and your brother," Turner said.

Expand Tweet

"Now how ya'll figure I was talking bout buddy?" Turner asked. "I know a lot of people in Milwaukee who I think nobody will go train with. Take it easy."

Expand Tweet

Turner used X(formerly Twitter) to take shots at Giannis, even if he tried hiding it in his following comment.

In today's league, it is quite common for NBA stars to work together to hone their craft, which wasn't ideal before. Off the court, these stars are considered to be friends who continue to put the work in for the betterment of their respective skill sets. On the court, however, it's as if they don't know each other at all.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on his preference to not work on his game with other NBA stars

As each season went on, Antetokounmpo would add something new to his game to further enhance his capabilities on the court. Whether it was expanding his range or post moves, the "Greek Freak" would find a way to make him even more of a threat on the offensive end.

In the 10 seasons he has played in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 22.6 points per game (53.7% shooting, including 28.7% from 3-point range), 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

With his drive to continue getting better at his profession, Antetokounmpo got honest on the "48 Minutes" podcast with Ross Geiger.

"I always compete against them," Antetokounmpo said, "so when I am on the court, I want to go as hard as I can. I feel like the moment I am around you, I become your friend because I give everything ... I don't know how to be, how you call it, phony, I don't know how to be fake."

With NBA stars being seen working out with each other such as Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, etc., the Bucks star has chosen to work on his game without the presence of other stars.

Be that as it may, that hasn't stopped him from seeking help from former NBA players such as Hakeem Olajuwon, as per the "48 Minutes" podcast.

"This season, for the training camp, I have a trip that I'm going to go down to Houston and try to work out with Hakeem Olajuwon," Antetokounmpo said. "I love his game, and if I can kind of take a few things from his game or learn anything from the few days I'm going to spend with him it's going to be a blessing."

As the upcoming 2023-24 regular season draws closer, Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks primed and ready for a strong season.