"Ain't nobody like me": Russell Westbrook puts himself on pedestal when compared to triple-double monster Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook, a former NBA MVP, showcased his basketball prowess once again. This display of skill came after a notable performance against the Denver Nuggets in the 102-100 win on Thursday night at home for their fourth and final matchup of their season series.

Westbrook weighed in on Nikola Jokic, reacting to his triple-double. The Serbian center had a usual day at the office, dropping 36 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, but in a losing effort. However, he received an unusual response from the former All-Star.

After the game, a reporter approached Russ and inquired whether Jokic's triple-doubles resembled his own. Russell's response made it clear he wasn't impressed by the question. He replied:

“Ain’t nobody like me. Nobody like me. We’re gon stop that right there. Nobody like me. Nikola is a hell of a player, but he’s not me, I’m not him…”

Russell Westbrook ended the night with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists with a steal and a block on 4-o- 9 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and going perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all four and boasting a +8 net rating.

LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook able to hold off Denver Nuggets without Kawhi Leonard

Facing the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, at home on Thursday night was already a daunting task for the Clippers. However, the challenge became even greater as Kawhi Leonard missed his second consecutive game due to soreness in his right knee.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's status, the Clippers pressed forward in a crucial matchup against the Nuggets. They relied on an impressive defensive performance after the first quarter to secure a hard-fought 102-100 victory, a game that remained undecided until the final shot.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac, posting impressive numbers with 14 points and 15 rebounds, played a pivotal role in securing the victory with two crucial defensive stops late in the fourth quarter. Additionally, P.J. Tucker, stepping up in place of Leonard, made the decisive defensive play by pressuring Nikola Jokic into missing a potential game-winning three-point shot as time expired.

Down by 11 points in the opening quarter, the Clippers seemed to be headed for a potential blowout loss. However, they swiftly bounced back, outscoring the Nuggets 33-18 in the second quarter. This surge allowed them to seize a 53-49 lead heading into halftime.

A strong defensive effort ignited the Clippers' turnaround, as they held Denver to just 34.8% shooting from the field in the second quarter, including a mere 18.2% from 3-point range.

Russell applauded his teammate James Harden for playing a huge role in facilitating for the team and doing what's best for the team in all aspects of the game.

