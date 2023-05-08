"Ain’t nobody saying anything"- Patrick Beverley stands in support of Nikola Jokic who pushed Mat Ishbia in Game 4

Patrick Beverley showed support for Nikola Jokic in his controversial scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday. The incident occurred late in the first half of the Denver Nuggets vs. Suns Game 4 contest.

Ishbia and a few fans sitting around him got into it with Jokic after the Nuggets star tussled for dead ball possession with the Suns' owner, who was sitting courtside. Ishbia seemed to hold onto the ball to deprive Jokic of getting it inbounded and pushing it up the floor.

However, Ishbia and fans got into it with Jokic after he attempted to snatch the ball. The Nuggets star shoved Ishbia, who fell in his seat. Jokic got a tech for the incident and could face suspension for Game 5 for indulging in a physical altercation.

However, veteran guard Patrick Beverley believes Nikola Jokic wasn't wrong. He pushed the agenda that the player was attacked in the incident, something nobody spoke about. Here's what Beverley tweeted:

"Fan hit Player, And ain't nobody saying anything. #ProtectPlayers"

NBA Twitter is divided regarding this incident as Nikola Jokic violated the rule of invading the fans' space. Meanwhile, there is a notion that Mat Isbia flopped to get Jokic in trouble. The behavior of some fans who got into Jokic's face is also being questioned.

Nikola Jokic questions NBA's player protection policy after a scuffle with Mat Ishbia

Nikola Jokic spoke after the game about the incident with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. The Denver Nuggets center revealed that a fan put his hands on him first, which broke the scuffle. Jokic then questioned the NBA's player protection policy, saying:

"He told me I was elbowing the fan, but the fan put their hand on me first. I thought the league is supposed to protect us... He's influencing the game. I think he's supposed to get kicked out."

Jokic was issued a tech, while a suspension is also on the cards for the former two-time MVP. However, according to him, Ishbia tried to influence the game by holding onto the ball and should've been kicked out.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was also surprised that Nikola Jokic got a tech due to the incident. Here's what Malone said:

"I think it's crazy that Nikola [Jokic] got a technical foul… He's going to get the ball and some fan is holding onto the ball like he wants to be a part of the game."

A reporter stated it was Phoenix Suns' owner, to which Malone responded, saying:

"I don't give a sh*t."

The involvement of the owner of a team and a superstar player of the opposing team will put the NBA in a difficult situation when penalizing the personnel involved. By the looks of it, both parties seemed to contribute equally to the scuffle, so if only one of them is issued a harsh penalty, it could be one of the most controversial decisions in recent history.

