"Ain't nothing friendly about dropping 31 in 20 minutes", "mans legit got an entire nation on his back, I'd be screaming my a** off too" - Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant display against Spain

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral after a friendly match between Greece and Spain. Fans tweeted their responses of the forward's performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen among the ranks of the best players in the league. Widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in the game, Antetokounmpo is an absolute freak of nature on the court.

While Antetokounmpo has been a supernova in the NBA, he has been equally effective for his home country of Greece. He will play in the upcoming 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. The Greek Freak impressed during a friendly game against European powerhouse Spain.

Leading the Greek national team to a 86-70 win, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated during his limited minutes. Notching 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in barely over 20 minutes of playing time, Antetokounmpo reminded the world of his abilities.

Overtime @overtime



In only 20 MINUTES, he just went off for 31 PTS & 10 REB in a friendly game against Spain (via HEY GIANNISIn only 20 MINUTES, he just went off for 31 PTS & 10 REB in a friendly game against Spain(via @FIBA HEY GIANNIS 🚨In only 20 MINUTES, he just went off for 31 PTS & 10 REB in a friendly game against Spain 🔥 (via @FIBA) https://t.co/PqVbfURaNi

Antetokounmpo's performance drew attention from all over the world.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

taztc11 @spamtc11 @overtime @FIBA mans legit got an entire nation on his back, I’d be screaming my ass off too @overtime @FIBA mans legit got an entire nation on his back, I’d be screaming my ass off too 🔥🔥🔥

Fab @FabMeloHOF @LegionHoops He does this in the NBA why are we shocked @LegionHoops He does this in the NBA why are we shocked

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 31-10-3 on 89% TS in Greece's exhibition against Spain.



Spain had Willy Hernangomez at the 5, so yeah lmao Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 31-10-3 on 89% TS in Greece's exhibition against Spain.Spain had Willy Hernangomez at the 5, so yeah lmao https://t.co/ffXiF3uU9J

✝️↩️✝️♓️3️⃣G⭕️🅰️✝️_3™️©️®️ @tylerjo48139215 @LegionHoops This is not shocking he literally almost averages this as a whole state line. And in some nba games. Why are you so fascinated?. @LegionHoops This is not shocking he literally almost averages this as a whole state line. And in some nba games. Why are you so fascinated?.

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky



( @jajareetz) Good lord I miss watching Giannis Antetokounmpo destroy people. Good lord I miss watching Giannis Antetokounmpo destroy people.(🎥 @jajareetz) https://t.co/EWZ0OfjQg5

As the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament nears, Antetokounmpo has shown great conviction in leading the Greek national team. While the superstar voiced his concerns regarding the team's ability to win a medal, he appeared confident on the court.

Harris Stavrou @harris_stavrou "Right now our team is not ready to get a medal. But we have a chance. When the season started in Milwaukee, our goal wasn't the championship. But we worked hard and we won" - Giannis Antetokounmpo "Right now our team is not ready to get a medal. But we have a chance. When the season started in Milwaukee, our goal wasn't the championship. But we worked hard and we won" - Giannis Antetokounmpo https://t.co/ZtbkMO6Nmq

Greece will be in Group C alongside Estonia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy and Croatia. Greece will play Croatia in their first game of the group stages.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom

Giannis Antetokoumpo at the Bucks' introduction

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom has been inspiring. After an underwhelming start, Antetkoumpo established himself as a household name in his fourth season.

The Greek Freak has since continued an upwards trajectory with no signs of slowing down. Adding a new weapon to his bag every season, Antetokounmpo appears to be one of the most versatile players in the game.

Antetokounmpo displayed his true potential in the Milwaukee Bucks title run in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He looked like a man on a mission, tearing through the competition.

Heading into the NBA Finals, Giannis dominated every game. Giving highlight-worthy plays in every match, he also delivered one of the most heroic Finals performances of all time in Game 6.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



A year ago today,



The greatest closeout game in Finals historyA year ago today, @Giannis_An34 scored 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win his first chip. The greatest closeout game in Finals history 👀🔥A year ago today, @Giannis_An34 scored 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win his first chip.https://t.co/XVA8k9QReH

Although last season didn't bring the same success to Giannis and the Bucks, the superstar enjoyed one of his best individual seasons.

Heading into next season, the Bucks will be title contenders yet again. Featuring Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday alongside Antetokounmpo in his physical prime, the Milwaukee Bucks will be a threat in the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott