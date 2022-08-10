Create
Notifications

"Ain't nothing friendly about dropping 31 in 20 minutes", "mans legit got an entire nation on his back, I'd be screaming my a** off too" - Fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominant display against Spain

Giannis Antetokounmpo in action at the FIBA 2019 World Cup
Giannis Antetokounmpo in action at the FIBA 2019 World Cup
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Aug 10, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral after a friendly match between Greece and Spain. Fans tweeted their responses of the forward's performance.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has risen among the ranks of the best players in the league. Widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in the game, Antetokounmpo is an absolute freak of nature on the court.

While Antetokounmpo has been a supernova in the NBA, he has been equally effective for his home country of Greece. He will play in the upcoming 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament in September. The Greek Freak impressed during a friendly game against European powerhouse Spain.

Leading the Greek national team to a 86-70 win, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated during his limited minutes. Notching 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in barely over 20 minutes of playing time, Antetokounmpo reminded the world of his abilities.

HEY GIANNIS 🚨In only 20 MINUTES, he just went off for 31 PTS & 10 REB in a friendly game against Spain 🔥 (via @FIBA) https://t.co/PqVbfURaNi

Antetokounmpo's performance drew attention from all over the world.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

@overtime @FIBA aint nothing friendly bout dropping 31 in 20 minutes 😂😂😂😂
@overtime @FIBA Thanasis still getttin no runs 😭😭
@overtime @FIBA Giannis playing like it’s Game 7 of the NBA finals, not an international friendly 😂
@overtime @FIBA mans legit got an entire nation on his back, I’d be screaming my ass off too 🔥🔥🔥
@overtime @FIBA Tanned freak popped off
@overtime @FIBA Dude got a whole country on his back sheesh
@LegionHoops This is more impressive than LeBron bullying ups drivers at the Drew League. Ngl
@LegionHoops He does this in the NBA why are we shocked
@LegionHoops Future goat
Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 31-10-3 on 89% TS in Greece's exhibition against Spain.Spain had Willy Hernangomez at the 5, so yeah lmao https://t.co/ffXiF3uU9J
@LegionHoops Best player on the planet 🐐
@LegionHoops This is not shocking he literally almost averages this as a whole state line. And in some nba games. Why are you so fascinated?.
Good lord I miss watching Giannis Antetokounmpo destroy people.(🎥 @jajareetz) https://t.co/EWZ0OfjQg5
@ESPNNBA @FIBA Imagine not having Giannis on your favorite team. CANT RELATE
@ESPNNBA @FIBA the best player in the world. by some distance.

As the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket tournament nears, Antetokounmpo has shown great conviction in leading the Greek national team. While the superstar voiced his concerns regarding the team's ability to win a medal, he appeared confident on the court.

"Right now our team is not ready to get a medal. But we have a chance. When the season started in Milwaukee, our goal wasn't the championship. But we worked hard and we won" - Giannis Antetokounmpo https://t.co/ZtbkMO6Nmq

Greece will be in Group C alongside Estonia, Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy and Croatia. Greece will play Croatia in their first game of the group stages.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom

Giannis Antetokoumpo at the Bucks&#039; introduction
Giannis Antetokoumpo at the Bucks' introduction

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom has been inspiring. After an underwhelming start, Antetkoumpo established himself as a household name in his fourth season.

The Greek Freak has since continued an upwards trajectory with no signs of slowing down. Adding a new weapon to his bag every season, Antetokounmpo appears to be one of the most versatile players in the game.

Antetokounmpo displayed his true potential in the Milwaukee Bucks title run in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He looked like a man on a mission, tearing through the competition.

Heading into the NBA Finals, Giannis dominated every game. Giving highlight-worthy plays in every match, he also delivered one of the most heroic Finals performances of all time in Game 6.

Also Read Story Continues below
The greatest closeout game in Finals history 👀🔥A year ago today, @Giannis_An34 scored 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win his first chip.https://t.co/XVA8k9QReH

Although last season didn't bring the same success to Giannis and the Bucks, the superstar enjoyed one of his best individual seasons.

Heading into next season, the Bucks will be title contenders yet again. Featuring Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday alongside Antetokounmpo in his physical prime, the Milwaukee Bucks will be a threat in the East.

Edited by Chad Marriott

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...