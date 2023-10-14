"Ain’t played one f***ing NBA minute": Kenyon Martin Sr. flames ESPN for ranking Victor Wembanyama over Russell Westbrook

Kenyon Martin Sr. has blasted ESPN for ranking Russell Westbrook lower than rookies Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson in their annual player rankings. Westbrook ranks 94th, while Wembanyama is placed at 47, and Scoot finds himself at 78.

Westbrook's stock has dropped since his move to the LA Lakers in 2021. He failed to adjust next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a third star. That, combined with his gradual decline in athleticism, his biggest strength in his prime, has impacted the potential future Hall of Famer's value around the NBA.

With rookies ranked ahead of him in ESPN's annual player rankings, Westbrook has hit a new low. Kenyon Martin Sr. has his back, though. The former Denver Nuggets player wasn't a fan of ESPN ranking him so low. He went on an epic rant during an appearance on the 'Gill's Arena' podcast saying:

“Show me f***ing 93 other people better than Russell Westbrook in the NBA. You got two people on the list that ain’t played one f***ing NBA minute. How the f**k are they better than Russ? You f***ing idiots over there doing this bulls**t.”

ESPN's annual rankings always almost create quite a stir. Several players like Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving have also expressed displeasure on their personal rankings this time.

Russell Westbrook gets a fresh start this season with LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook has endured a torrid time in the NBA since 2021. The move to the LA Lakers failed. The Lakers were 56-74 with him. However, Westbrook has looked rejuvenated after joining their crosstown rivals, the LA Clippers. He has repeatedly stated that he felt wanted with the Clippers, which also saw him return to the team on a discount deal this summer.

Westbrook signed a two-year $7.8 million deal with the franchise in free agency. He's got a full year under his belt in a team where his skillset fits with his teammates'. That's significant for a player like him, who thrives when allowed to play the role of a facilitator.

Westbrook couldn't do that with Lakers next to LeBron James, who more or less has a similar skillset. It was an awkward fit, especially with Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis being average shooters from 3-point line. The spacing on offense didn't exist due to that.

However, that isn't the case with the Clippers. Russell Westbrook has a bevy of shooting depth around him. It unlocked him to a new level where he was able to put up numbers like he did during his MVP season.