"Ain’t playing for no woman man": Kevin Durant's brother leaves no doubt that he stands against Dawn Staley's reported Knicks move

Kevin Durant’s brother, Tony, has made his feelings clear about the New York Knicks reportedly contacting Dawn Staley for their head coaching vacancy. Durant’s brother made it clear that he is against Staley, making his feelings known in the comment section of Complex’s Instagram post on Sunday.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 hell no,” Durant wrote.

Tony Durant also replied to a fan, explaining his thoughts on the situation.

“Aye younggggggg she gon have 6 ppl on the roster n***** ain’t playing for no woman man lol as great of a coach she is no sir stay in college and don’t leave lmaooo."

Tony Durant’s thoughts on the Knicks approaching Dawn Staley

After firing Tom Thibodeau following their playoff exit this year, the Knicks have been denied a chance to speak with the head coaches of the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now that they’ve failed to get an interview with an NBA coach, the team is looking towards South Carolina’s legendary coach, Dawn Staley. She is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in the history of women’s basketball and is also one of the most decorated coaches in the country.

Despite all her accolades, it is yet to be seen if Staley can take over and lead an NBA team to success.

Dawn Staley could become the second woman to serve as an NBA team’s head coach

If the Knicks end up signing her, Dawn Staley would become just the second woman to serve as a head coach in the NBA. The first to do so was the San Antonio Spurs’ former assistant coach Becky Hammon. She took over as the team’s acting head coach after Popovich was ejected from a game in 2020.

Hammon served as the Spurs’ acting head coach on multiple occasions. She also coached the summer league team in 2015, leading them to the summer league championship. After leaving the Spurs, Hammon took over as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces and won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

If Staley signs for the New York Knicks, she will be overlooking a completely different brand of basketball than what she’s used to at South Carolina. A bold move for both sides.

