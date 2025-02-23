"Ain't put this meal before me" - Steph Curry flexes wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing with amusing reality check 

Steph Curry flexed wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing on Saturday on his Instagram. Ahead of Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET game against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center, Curry's wife cooked a delicious dinner, including crab mac & cheese, fried asparagus and fried chicken. The Warriors star raved about it on his IG story.

"You've got that crab mac & cheese, you know what I'm saying," Curry said. "Look at that, look at that! Got that asparagus ... We got that fried chicken."

After almost making everyone believe he was about to have that meal, Curry amusingly gave himself a reality check while laughing hysterically.

"She ain't put this meal before be though," Curry yelled.

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, is a chef and restauranter. She didn't receive any culinary training but pursued her career in this field in 2014 on YouTube. Before that, she had a blog. Ayesha had two shows on Food Network - "Ayesha's Homemade" and "Ayesha's Home Kitchen." She has also published two cookbooks - The Seasoned Life (2016) and The Full Plate (2020).

The Warriors superstar's wife opened her restaurant in 2016 in the Bay Area, naming it Mina/Curry International Smoke, collaborating with chef Michael Mina. The second outlet opened in 2019 in San Diego.

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed his pre-game meal in November

The Golden State Warriors opened the 2024-25 season on the road for their first two games. After they returned to the Bay Area for their first home game, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed what she generally prepares for the Warriors superstar as his pre-game meals.

Ayesha cooked a creamy basil ravioli with blistered candied tomatoes, sweet corn, grilled prawns and garlic and herb tomahawk.

Ayesha's IG story revealing Steph's pre-game meal

It explains why Curry didn't get to eat the food he posted in his latest Instagram story. With an afternoon game against the Mavericks on Sunday, his diet possibly had Ayesha serve him something different.

The Warriors are on a 4-1 run since Jimmy Butler's addition and welcome a Mavericks team oozing with confidence after their 5-1 run over the past six outings. Despite being shorthanded, Dallas has been firing on all cylinders behind Kyrie Irving's exploits.

The Warriors' only loss in their five-game stretch since Butler's debut came against the Mavs on Feb. 12. Irving outplayed Curry with a 42-point night.

