  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "Ain't put this meal before me" - Steph Curry flexes wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing with amusing reality check 

"Ain't put this meal before me" - Steph Curry flexes wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing with amusing reality check 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 23, 2025 12:43 GMT
&quot;Ain
"Ain't put this meal before me" - Steph Curry flexes wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing with amusing reality check (Image Source: Steph & Ayesha's IG)

Steph Curry flexed wife Ayesha Curry's cheffing on Saturday on his Instagram. Ahead of Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET game against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center, Curry's wife cooked a delicious dinner, including crab mac & cheese, fried asparagus and fried chicken. The Warriors star raved about it on his IG story.

Ad
"You've got that crab mac & cheese, you know what I'm saying," Curry said. "Look at that, look at that! Got that asparagus ... We got that fried chicken."

After almost making everyone believe he was about to have that meal, Curry amusingly gave himself a reality check while laughing hysterically.

"She ain't put this meal before be though," Curry yelled.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, is a chef and restauranter. She didn't receive any culinary training but pursued her career in this field in 2014 on YouTube. Before that, she had a blog. Ayesha had two shows on Food Network - "Ayesha's Homemade" and "Ayesha's Home Kitchen." She has also published two cookbooks - The Seasoned Life (2016) and The Full Plate (2020).

The Warriors superstar's wife opened her restaurant in 2016 in the Bay Area, naming it Mina/Curry International Smoke, collaborating with chef Michael Mina. The second outlet opened in 2019 in San Diego.

Ad

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed his pre-game meal in November

The Golden State Warriors opened the 2024-25 season on the road for their first two games. After they returned to the Bay Area for their first home game, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed what she generally prepares for the Warriors superstar as his pre-game meals.

Ayesha cooked a creamy basil ravioli with blistered candied tomatoes, sweet corn, grilled prawns and garlic and herb tomahawk.

Ad
Ayesha&#039;s IG story revealing Steph&#039;s pre-game meal
Ayesha's IG story revealing Steph's pre-game meal

It explains why Curry didn't get to eat the food he posted in his latest Instagram story. With an afternoon game against the Mavericks on Sunday, his diet possibly had Ayesha serve him something different.

Ad

The Warriors are on a 4-1 run since Jimmy Butler's addition and welcome a Mavericks team oozing with confidence after their 5-1 run over the past six outings. Despite being shorthanded, Dallas has been firing on all cylinders behind Kyrie Irving's exploits.

The Warriors' only loss in their five-game stretch since Butler's debut came against the Mavs on Feb. 12. Irving outplayed Curry with a 42-point night.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी