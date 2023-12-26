"Ain't been the same since Adidas cooked him": NBA fans roast Kevin Durant after admitting his turnover woes 'hold the team back'

Kevin Durant is considered one of the best players for his impressive basketball resume and consistent quality shotmaking on the court. However, things have worsened with how the Phoenix Suns have looked this season. Aside from injuries, Durant has been criticized for his high turnover rate this season at 3.6, his highest since his fifth season in the NBA.

Durant spoke of his game after the Suns lost 128-114 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

"I got to be better," Durant said, per Azcentral's Duane Rankin. "I think that's holding the team back."

Although the Phoenix Suns star took accountability, some NBA fans criticized the 13-time NBA All-Star on X.

Fans weren't favoring Durant's recent play and tendency for high turnovers.

Kevin discusses the process involved with the Phoenix Suns this season

After making noise in the offseason following the landing of Bradley Beal on the team, the results have not been the best so far this season. The Phoenix Suns are struggling with injuries and a lack of proper depth in the roster. The team is 11th in the Western Conference standings (14-15 record) with a .483 winning percentage.

Monday night's Christmas game saw the Suns lose to the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant discussed the process to make everything work in the team during a stressful stretch, per Azcentral's Duane Rankin.

"We're trying to figure out as best as we can every single day," Durant said. "We did some solid things ... so we just have to put together a full game ... we just keep working, keep grinding, man, we going to figure this thing out.

In their last ten games, the Suns have only secured three victories.

Be that as it may, the team will need to figure things out as soon as possible, considering that they belong to a competitive Western Conference.