"Ain't no way Jimmy Butler dropping before Kanye": NBA fans sound off on Jimmy Butler's new country music collaboration with Breland

Jimmy Butler teased his upcoming music collaboration through his Instagram, and NBA fans were amazed as well as confused at the same time with the release, and took out to the comments section to share their first-hand reaction to the shared teaser.

Known for his flamboyant styling sense, the Miami Heat forward shared a short clip of the song from his upcoming adventure. In the no background video, Butler was singing along with rapper and singer Breland.

Fans did not miss the chance to put out their instant reaction on Jimmy Butler's latest upload. Whereas some fans had mixed reactions, others had an unwavering pat on the back to the athlete for trying and exploring things. One fan took a dig at Kanye West for not releasing his album despite the fans requesting it for so long and Butler's song came as a surprise, he wrote:

"ain't no way Jimmy Butler dropping before Kanye"

Jimmy Butler reveals his long-term plans for music

Butler has revealed ambitious long-term plans in the music industry. The Miami Heat star is fully immersed in the production of a hit country music album, demonstrating a deep-seated passion for the genre. Butler's dedication to this endeavor is evident as he has already composed 60 songs for the project, reaching a staggering 200 songs before finalizing and releasing the album.

In an interview with The Guardian, Butler disclosed the extent of his involvement in crafting a country music album, highlighting the challenges and joys he has encountered throughout the process. The basketball superstar emphasized the arduous nature of this creative pursuit, describing it as both stressful and humbling:

"And it's fun, and I do love it, but my goodness, it's difficult," Butler said. "It's stressful – it's completely different from basketball. I'm not saying basketball's easy either, but just for people to be able to think they can just go do this or that - it's like, man, look. Humble yourself. It is incredibly fun, I've had a blast while doing it. But I will tell you that it's not easy."

Despite the difficulties, Butler exuded an infectious enthusiasm for the project, underscoring his genuine love for music production.

He expressed his role in the album project as akin to that of DJ Khaled, emphasizing his focus on the production aspect rather than stepping into the spotlight as a vocalist. With this undertaking, Butler is showcasing his determination to explore new and diverse avenues for personal and professional growth, thereby expanding his influence and impact in the entertainment industry.

