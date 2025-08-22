"Ain’t no way he just lost out on $42 million" - NBA fans abuzz as Knicks surface as Malik Beasley’s hidden suitor post gambling accusations clearance

The New York Knicks have reportedly emerged as a potential spot for Malik Beasley this offseason after he was cleared of gambling accusations. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the veteran shooter was under suspicion due to betting anomalies during the 2023-24 NBA season.However, Beasley can move on from the issue, as he is &quot;no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation.&quot; &quot;Breaking: Malik Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, his attorneys Steve Haney and Mike Schachter told ESPN. This potentially reopens free agency for one of the NBA's top shooters,&quot; Shams Charania reported.NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the New York franchise has taken an interest in adding the veteran shooter to its roster. The Knicks have been contemplating who to add for their final roster spot. Former All-Star Ben Simmons was linked to the organization.But seeing a chance to add a player who shot 41.6% from the 3-point range last season with the Detroit Pistons, they could strengthen their supporting cast by adding Beasley.Following that, fans were abuzz with Malik Beasley being linked to the Knicks.&quot;Ain’t no way Malik Beasley just lost out on $42 million. 😭&quot; a fan said.SM Highlights @SMHighlights1LINK@LegionHoops @JakeLFischer Ain’t no way Malik Beasley just lost out on $42 million. 😭&quot;minimum deal in New York ain’t payin for my boys lifestyle,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;How will he not gamble with the minimum deal,&quot; one fan said.Other fans see how the addition of Beasley will help the Knicks.&quot;Knicks are building something special,&quot; someone commented.财富 @FreeAgen_LINK@LegionHoops @JakeLFischer Knicks are building something special&quot;As a Knicks fan I’d love this but I highly doubt he’ll accept a vet min,&quot; a comment read.&quot;i would sign him without hesitation !!!! that would be such an awesome addition for the Knicks,&quot; a fan said.Malik Beasley looking to take revenge after the gambling accusationsMalik Beasley wasn't happy that he was part of a serious investigation, accusing him of gambling. There were reports about what happened with the veteran shooting guard, which affected his free agency.On Snapchat, the NBA player expressed his honest thoughts on the matter. According to Beasley, people turned their backs on him. He has seen what was said about him around the internet.“I'll tell you one thing, I got a chip on my shoulder,&quot; Beasley said. &quot;I'm ready to destroy anybody in front of me, I'm ready to prove again that I belong in this league.” Malik Beasley is determined to take over the league once he signs with a new team.