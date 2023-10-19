"Ain't no winner like you": Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson hypes former No. 1 pick Jackie Young after she claims 2nd WNBA title 

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mychal Johnson paid tribute to Jackie Young on Instagram after the Las Vegas Aces guard secured her second consecutive WNBA title.

The Aces became the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02, with Young playing an integral role in their triumph. Her performances cemented her status as one of the league's best players.

After the win, Young took to Instagram for a celebratory post. Johnson, the girlfriend of NBA player Andrew Wiggins, congratulated Young, saying:

"Ain't no one like you!!! A winner for sure!!!"

Mychal Johnson's comment on Jackie Young's Instagram post (via Instagram)

More about Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Johnson's relationship

Andrew Wiggins on the left and Mychal Johnson with daughters Amyah and Alayah on the right (via Instagram)

Mychal Johnson, who represented the Notre Dame Women's Basketball Team and is a former athlete herself, has been close to Andrew Wiggins since their undergraduate years.

They have two daughters, born in 2018 and 2021, named Amyah and Alayah. Wiggins has frequently expressed how much he values fatherhood and has attributed his motivation and drive, both on and off the court, to his daughters.

“You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me," he told E! in 2022. "They’re always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going.”

Mychal, meanwhile, made the decision to put her family and personal life first by stepping back from the spotlight after graduating from college. She still posts on social media, giving glimpses into their shared life.