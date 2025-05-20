"Aint won in 52 YEARS…YIKES!!" - Klay Thompson's father Mychal Thompson blown away by unlikely final 4 teams in NBA title chase

The four teams remaining in the NBA playoffs have stunned two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson. The battle for the 2025 title is down to the Indiana Pacers vs. the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference and the OKC Thunder vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves out west.

Three of these four have yet to win an NBA championship: the Pacers, Thunder, and Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the last time the Knicks won a title was in 1973, when Walt Frazier, Dave DeBusschere, Earl Monroe, and Bill Bradley led the team.

Thompson - father of four-time NBA champ Klay Thompson - expressed his astonishment on X (formerly Twitter).

"The NBA Final 4... 3 teams that NEVER won and 1 team that ain't won in 52 YEARS...YIKES!!" Thompson tweeted.

Mychal Thompson's post is only partially true. The OKC Thunder won an NBA championship in 1979 when they were still known as the Seattle Supersonics. They have not won one since moving to Oklahoma and changing their name to the Thunder.

The Indiana Pacers have also won a title before, but that was when they were still in the ABA. The Pacers won three titles in the ABA — first in 1970 and then pulled off a repeat in '72 and '73.

Of the four remaining teams, only the Minnesota Timberwolves have zero titles in franchise history.

Mychal Thompson jokes that history will repeat itself with Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks

Most people likely have recovered from the shocking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Mavs fans might have already been compensated after Dallas landed the number one pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

Nico Harrison now has the chance to add another franchise-defining superstar with Cooper Flagg. Flagg is regarded as the best prospect in the 2025 class and is expected to go first to the Mavs.

Mychal Thompson could not help but joke about the situation, saying that Flagg will eventually be traded to the Lakers. Additionally, Thompson thinks this will result in a potentially terrifying duo featuring Flagg and Doncic.

"And the good thing is Luka will only be 31 wen Dallas trades Coop to the Lakers in 5 years," Thompson tweeted.

Luka Doncic is only 26 and won't turn 27 until February next year. Meanwhile, Cooper Flagg is only 18 and will turn nineteen this December. Should Mychal Thompson's joke somehow turn out to be true, the Lakers could become the top franchise in the NBA once more, much to the distress of Mavericks fans.

