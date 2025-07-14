"Al Horford giving Steve Kerr cold shoulder for Jayson Tatum" - NBA fans erupt as Warriors get curved in last-minute by veteran FA center

The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a significant move in the NBA free agency. While most of the teams around the league have made roster changes, Golden State has not done anything to upgrade its team. They even lost a valuable player in Kevon Looney, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans.
One of the free agent players linked to the California team is veteran center Al Horford. The Boston Celtics have no interest in bringing him back, and the five-time All-Star hasn't decided on his retirement yet. Adding him would've strengthened the team's frontcourt with Draymond Green.
According to NBA insider Marc Spears, Horford was expected to sign with the team last week. Unfortunately for Golden State, the signing did not happen.
"Golden State expected him to sign last week, he didn't. Lakers, Milwaukee, Atlanta I believe are also interested...he's still considering retiring, he's not in any hurry," Spears said.
Spears added that Horford's 10-year-old son, Ean, could affect his decision. Following the report, fans revealed their thoughts on the failed signing for the Steph Curry-led team.
"Al giving Kerr the cold shoulder for his buddy Tatum lol," a fan said, referring to Jayson Tatum's Team USA stint in 2024.
"The Warriors are so cooked if they don’t land Horford. There literally is no Plan B lol," another comment read.
"Front office is a bunch of losers," one fan said.
Other fans think the veteran player is considering retiring from basketball over signing a deal with Golden State.
"He is probably closer to retirement then signing to be honest," a comment read.
"😂😂😂retired on they a** LmAo," someone said.
"Is he retiring or what, tired of seeing reports about the same things," a fan said on X.
Steph Curry dismisses the Warriors' championship narrative
The Warriors are still determined to win another NBA championship while Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still on the team. Despite being an older group, they've shown in the recent playoffs that they can be competitive.
However, some doubt the championship capability of Golden State. While at South Lake Tahoe, Curry addressed the negative narrative about their group's championship odds.
“We've heard it for even before the ‘22 championship,” the two-time MVP said.
“We heard it, so to the point like it's all it all comes down to health. I mean, if you look at every team . . . [Oklahoma City] had a relatively healthy run. And that's what you need. Like, vets get through a regular season. Try to be in a position where we're not chasing anything down the stretch.”
Last season, the Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the postseason. However, they lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to Curry's injury. This leads to the question about the team's full capabilities when they're healthy.
