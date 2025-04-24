"Al Horford is just as corny as his sister": Fans react to heated dustup between Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Celtics veteran in Game 2

Al Horford got entangled with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the second quarter of Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Horford ran to the other end of the floor after the Magic missed a shot when KCP ran into him. The big man promptly got up to confront Caldwell-Pope but was held back by coach Joe Mazzulla and one of the referees.

Fans promptly reacted to the incident:

“Al Horford is just as corny as his sister”

One fan said:

“Al horford is soft lol”

Another fan added:

“there goes al horford and jaylen brown being fake tough guys again”

@GreggysTakes continued:

“Al Horford is so embarrassing man”

@eroutnksio commented:

“Al literally ran into him”

Horford headed into Game 2 with a message to the Orlando Magic, particularly Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. When asked if there was “something extra” about the injury Jayson Tatum suffered on Sunday, Horford emphatically replied:

"Yeah, there was something extra. There was a lot. It was the second or third time that he—especially KCP [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope]—went at him in that way."

Tatum, who injured his wrist in the fourth quarter after a hard KCP foul, did not play in Game 2. Horford could hardly contain himself on Wednesday when he got tangled with the veteran Magic guard.

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics led the Orlando Magic 50-47 at halftime

Horford took over the power-forward spot left by the injured Jayson Tatum. The former All-Star responded with five points, five rebounds and one assist in the first half. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis led the Boston Celtics with 29 points, 13 rebounds and one assist combined to push the defending champs to a 50-47 lead.

Even without their All-NBA guard, the Celtics built an 11-point lead in the first half before the Magic closed the gap. Boston continued to have trouble dealing with Paolo Banchero, who had 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists in just 19 minutes.

Franz Wagner, after struggling in Game 1, also stepped up, scattering 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has not scored yet, but he has been impactful on the defensive end.

Horford and the Celtics vowed to be ready for the Magic’s physicality in Game 2. They have kept their word but they are only up by three points at halftime.

