Al Horford's sister Anna Horford drops hyped reaction on Celtics big man matching LeBron James' record 

Anna Horford is one proud sister after Al Horford's historic performance for the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Horford joined LeBron James in the record books after the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 103-85 at Kaseya Center. Anna hyped the accomplishment on her Instagram account.

She shared her brother's record-breaking night on her Instagram stories with a few emojis. The graphic showed how the five-time NBA All-Star became the second player in history to have at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, four 3-point shots and two blocks in a game at age 38 or older.

James was the only player to ever do it since turning 38, doing it twice in his legendary career. LeBron and the Dominican star are the models of longevity in the NBA, with James in his 22nd season and Horford in his 18th year.

Here's a screenshot of Anna's reaction:

Anna Horford shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @anna_horford on IG)

Al Horford was back in the Boston Celtics' starting lineup last Monday with Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday out with injuries. Horford was at power forward, with Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum completing the frontcourt, while Derrick White and Sam Hauser were in the backcourt.

Horford finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, shooting 6-for-11 from the field, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. The Celtics dominated the Heat, who played their first game with their new acquisitions Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell.

The center continues to be a vital part of the Celtics' quest to win back-to-back NBA championships. He's no longer the player he used to be, but he certainly knows his role for the defending champions.

Al Horford comments on LeBron James' longevity

Al Horford comments on LeBron James' longevity. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA for the second straight season. "The King" turned 40 back in December, but continues to be one of the best players in the world. His longevity is something that has not been seen in the league, especially the way he produces at his age.

Currently, the fifth-oldest player in the NBA is Al Horford, just behind Taj Gibson, Chris Paul and Jeff Green. Horford spoke to The Athletic's Jay King back in January to discuss LeBron's longevity and aging alongside one of the greatest to ever do it.

"You talk about his NBA journey and he's been playing basketball since a very small age, and that’s all he’s done and everything," Horford said via The Athletic. "But for him to take everything in stride and understand that he has to take care of his body, that he has to commit to all the little things, and he seems to do that. And it’s just very, very impressive that he can [still] play at such a high, high level."

James has teased about playing a couple more years, while Horford hasn't discussed his future following this season.

