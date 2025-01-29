Al Horford's sister Anna Horford's tirade against Donald Trump and his supporters continues

Anna Horford, sister of Boston Celtics center Al Horford, continues to speak out against U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters on social media. Anna posted an image of Trump's silhouette along with a message about his supporters in an Instagram story on Tuesday evening.

"I can't respect people who respect him," she captioned her IG story.

Anna Horford speaks out against U.S. President Donald Trump on Instagram. Image source: IG.com/anna_horford

Anna is active on social media and reposted several tweets criticizing policies implemented by the Trump administration over the past few days.

Many of Anna's reposted tweets take aim at Trump's executive orders to end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the federal government. Anna also shared her thoughts on the executive order in a separate tweet.

"The people complaining about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion hires don’t seem to care that Trump is filling the White House with his family, friends, & unqualified idiots — WHICH IS THE EXACT REASON WHY THIS COUNTRY NEEDED DEI INITIATIVES IN THE FIRST PLACE 🗣️‼️" she wrote.

Right around the time of her IG story, Anna had reposted tweets claiming that Trump is filling his government with "unqualified workers." She also reposted tweets about issues like inflation, healthcare, and the current outbreak of bird flu in the U.S.

Al Horford's sister calls out Elon Musk: "Just did a Nazi salute"

Anna Horford criticized Tesla chief Elon Musk for his "Nazi salute" during Trump's inauguration. Musk, who was one of the most influential donors to the Trump campaign, performed the one-armed gesture twice in succession.

"Elon Musk just did a Nazi salute on national television," Anna wrote multiple times in the caption on X.

Musk's gesture was widely condemned as it seemed to resemble the Nazi salute.

