Al Horford's wife and former Miss Universe winner Amelia Vega reacts to Celtics' city edition jersey in 2 words 

Al Horford's wife, Amelia Vega, is hyped about the Boston Celtics' city edition uniforms. The defending champions dropped the threads on Thursday on their official social media handles, including Instagram. The jersey's design is a tribute to the franchise's evolution, focusing on progression.

The jersey's base is black, with the fonts and side patches displaying the 'action green' set with sharp jersey numbers and team and player names. Horford's wife, Amelia has grown fond of the new threads already. She dropped a two-word comment on the Celtics' post, saying:

"I LOVEeeeeeee"

You may read her comments under the post embedded below:

The Celtics will debut these jerseys on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

Al Horford's wife, Amelia Vega, was the first Dominican Republican to win the Miss Universe pageant in 2003. She's a 40-year-old actress, model, author, and singer.

Horford and Amelia have been married since 2011. They share five children: Ean, Alia, Ava, Nova and Mila. Horford and his wife share the same nationality.

Amelia Vega shared a wholesome reaction after Al Horford's first NBA championship

Al Horford is coming off his first NBA championship. The Celtics center has come a long way after nearly seeing his career end during the 2020-21 season with the OKC Thunder. However, he revived his career after the Celtics traded for him before the 2021-22 season. The veteran big man contributed to Boston's resurgence, helping them return to the summit after 15 years.

His wife, Amelia Vega, who stood by his side through thick and thin, shared a wholesome post for him before opening night.

"Ourhchampion has a trophy," Amelia wrote.

The picture includes their five kids and Horford holding the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Al Horford, 38, is one of the oldest players in the NBA. He's still a reliable contributor to the Celtics. Since his return to Boston, the Celtics have been to the finals twice (2022 and 2024) and made the conference finals once.

In his second stint with the Celtics, Horford played 208 games, averaging 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 48.3%, including 40.5% from 3. His floor spacing ability and versatile defense elevated the Celtics and made them one of the most unbeatable teams in recent memory.

