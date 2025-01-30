Alex Caruso Injury Update: Thunder's defensive stalwart exits against Steph Curry-led Warriors in pain 

The OKC Thunder suffered an Alex Caruso injury blow with the guard ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder's best point-of-attack defensive star exited the game with a left ankle sprain.

Caruso was seen hobbling, gingerly walking after a defensive play, and heading to the bench. Later, reports confirmed that he would sit out for the rest of the game. Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi shared a clip of the OKC star struggling:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Another Thunder analyst Nick Gallo later confirmed news of his exit:

"Alex Caruso will not return tonight with a left ankle sprain."

This is a massive blow for the Thunder who, at the time of writing, hold a thin 45-40 lead with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.