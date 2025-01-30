  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Alex Caruso
  • Alex Caruso Injury Update: Thunder's defensive stalwart exits against Steph Curry-led Warriors in pain 

Alex Caruso Injury Update: Thunder's defensive stalwart exits against Steph Curry-led Warriors in pain 

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 30, 2025 05:54 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Getty
Alex Caruso Injury Update: Thunder's defensive stalwart exits against Steph Curry-led Warriors in pain

The OKC Thunder suffered an Alex Caruso injury blow with the guard ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The Thunder's best point-of-attack defensive star exited the game with a left ankle sprain.

Caruso was seen hobbling, gingerly walking after a defensive play, and heading to the bench. Later, reports confirmed that he would sit out for the rest of the game. Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi shared a clip of the OKC star struggling:

also-read-trending Trending

Another Thunder analyst Nick Gallo later confirmed news of his exit:

"Alex Caruso will not return tonight with a left ankle sprain."

This is a massive blow for the Thunder who, at the time of writing, hold a thin 45-40 lead with less than three minutes to go in the second quarter.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी