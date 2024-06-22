Alex Sarr identifies only competition for Victor Wembanyama, excludes 4x DPOY from equation

The 2023-24 season saw Victor Wembanyama prove himself as a generational talent in the NBA, dominating on both ends of the floor. Thanks to his stellar play, Wembanyama found himself in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion this season, ultimately losing to Rudy Gobert. Despite that, there's one player that incoming rookie Alex Sarr believes is better than Wembanyama.

During a video with Bleacher Report, Sarr was asked to speak up when he heard a player named who was better than Victor Wembanyama. The video starts with Rudy Gobert, who became a four-time Defensive Player of the Year with his play this season.

Sarr didn't speak up, indicating that he believes Wembanyama is better than Gobert. Of course, the one big criticism of Gobert has been his inability to cover the perimeter given his size. Of course, Victor Wembanyama showed this season that despite being over seven feet tall, he can make an impact on the perimeter.

The video then shifts to Draymond Green, who won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017, with Sarr again remaining silent. OKC Thunder standout Chet Holmgren, who had some instant classics battling against Victor Wembanyama this season, also appeared, with Sarr remaining silent.

It wasn't until Bam Adebayo appeared on screen that Sarr spoke up, indicating that the Miami Heat standout was the first player named who he thinks is better than Wembanyama.

Alex Sarr eyeing immediate Victor Wembanyama-like impact once joining the NBA

Ahead of the NBA draft, the belief is that Alex Sarr will likely be selected first overall. Despite that, there has also been some talk of Zaccharie Risacher going first overall, with Sarr then expected to go second.

In either case, it's clear that Sarr will be one of the most highly-touted prospects of his draft class. During a recent episode of Podcast P with NBA vet Paul George ahead of the draft, Sarr made it clear that he wants to make an immediate impact wherever he goes:

"I want to make an impact the first day I get there. Obviously, there are going to be some learning moments. There are going to be some bad games probably. I feel like I kind of already went through it and know how to get through it."

The comments sound incredibly reminiscent of those made by Victor Wembanyama previously after the San Antonio Spurs landed the top pick. While speaking to Brian Windhorst in France following the draft lottery, Wembanyama revealed that he was ready to get his show on the road.

As he explained at the time, he wanted to be a difference maker on day one and wanted to win an NBA championship as soon as possible. While it's unlikely that Sarr will still be available by the time the Spurs make the fourth pick, it will be interesting to see whether Sarr can have a similar impact in the league.