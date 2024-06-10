Alisah Chanel ditches suite to watch husband PJ Washigton's up close with courtside view in Game 2 of 2024 NBA Finals 

Alisah Chanel, the wife of Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington, showed her support in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Chanel was on the front line, cheering for her husband and the Mavs. Chanel wore a white sleeveless outfit for the occasion.

She also mentioned why she ditched the suits and was sitting near the court.

"Na suite today had to be closer so my baby can see me," she wrote in her story.

Alisah Chanel on her Instagram story

The Dallas Mavericks were coming off a bad Game 1 loss in Boston. Luka Doncic once again put on a masterful playoff performance with a 30-point triple-double. P.J. Washington also had a solid game in a close-fought Mavs defeat (105-98) against the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Washington struggled to find his rhythm early on. Veteran Al Horford and company did a good job of packing the paint, which made it difficult for Washington to get those in-close looks that he normally gets. But Washington also made big-time in-game adjustments everywhere.

He finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting at a solid 46.2% from the field, going 4-of-4 from the free throw line and also adding seven rebounds.

PJ Washington's compliments Alisah Chanel's latest post

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington complimented his wife, Alisah Chanel, in her latest Instagram post. Chanel wore a sky-blue outfit with a uniform design printed all over it. She had white-colored high heels, and to complete her look, she carried a baby pink-colored handbag.

"Yummy," Washington commented under the post.

PJ Washington commented on Alisah Chanel's post (Credits: @alisahchanel_/Instagram)

Washington often acknowledges his wife via the comments section, praising several Chanel Instagram posts. A devoted supporter, Chanel hasn't missed a beat during the Mavericks' playoff run. She even donned a custom Mavs jersey in a celebratory post after their third win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

With the Mavs and Washington now trailing 2-0 in the series, the group heads back to the American Airlines Center to win games in front of their crowd.