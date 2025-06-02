Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott reacts to $29,936,173 Pacers star's legendary first chapter amid NBA Finals run

The Indiana Pacers edged past the New York Knicks in a thrilling 4-2 series victory, earning the title of Eastern Conference champions. Shortly after the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 25 years, Bennedict Mathurin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with his followers.
Mathurin, currently signed on a four-year, $29,936,173 contract, posted photos and clips from the Eastern Conference finals series. Among the highlights was a clip of Kobe Bryant’s iconic “job’s not finished” quote, showcasing that the Pacers are focused on their upcoming clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“First chapter of the story is already legendary,” Mathurin captioned his social media activity.
As expected, fans flooded the comments section with messages supporting Mathurin. One notable comment came from WNBA star Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott.
“‼️,” @4_realtv wrote.
Mathurin had an invaluable contribution during the series against New York. Although his overall scoring average of 9.7 points per game was lower than in the previous two rounds, he stepped up when it mattered the most, putting up back-to-back 20-point performances in Games 4 and 5.
Bennedict Mathurin urges Pacers to stay focused for clash against the OKC Thunder.
Being crowned Eastern Conference champions for only the second time in franchise history is certainly a moment to celebrate. Yet, Benedict Mathurin chose to keep his teammates grounded, constantly emphasising that the ultimate goal was still to be achieved.
Following their victory over the New York Knicks, Mathurin instantly reminded his teammates that their next challenge required them to clinch four more wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“Got four more wins. Four more until the NBA championship,” Mathurin checked in after advancing to the NBA Finals.
The Pacers guard reiterated this mindset during an interview with WISH-TV.
“The job's not finished. We've got four more victories, man. And then we all celebrate. We get some Taylor poured and a big cigar, you know what I'm saying? But four more, four more, baby,” Mathurin said. “It feels amazing. It feels like a dream, but like I said, I want the dream to end well, which means four more victories and the ring on my finger.”
Although Indiana went 0-2 in the regular season against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, the Pacers will be high on confidence. Their playoff run so far has been impressive, to say the least. Tyrese Haliburton and co. Toppled the 2022 champion Milwaukee Bucks, the East’s top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and the in-form Knicks.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.
