Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott reacts to $29,936,173 Pacers star's legendary first chapter amid NBA Finals run

The Indiana Pacers edged past the New York Knicks in a thrilling 4-2 series victory, earning the title of Eastern Conference champions. Shortly after the franchise’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 25 years, Bennedict Mathurin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with his followers.

Ad

Mathurin, currently signed on a four-year, $29,936,173 contract, posted photos and clips from the Eastern Conference finals series. Among the highlights was a clip of Kobe Bryant’s iconic “job’s not finished” quote, showcasing that the Pacers are focused on their upcoming clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“First chapter of the story is already legendary,” Mathurin captioned his social media activity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As expected, fans flooded the comments section with messages supporting Mathurin. One notable comment came from WNBA star Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott.

“‼️,” @4_realtv wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@bennedict)

Mathurin had an invaluable contribution during the series against New York. Although his overall scoring average of 9.7 points per game was lower than in the previous two rounds, he stepped up when it mattered the most, putting up back-to-back 20-point performances in Games 4 and 5.

Ad

Bennedict Mathurin urges Pacers to stay focused for clash against the OKC Thunder.

Being crowned Eastern Conference champions for only the second time in franchise history is certainly a moment to celebrate. Yet, Benedict Mathurin chose to keep his teammates grounded, constantly emphasising that the ultimate goal was still to be achieved.

Following their victory over the New York Knicks, Mathurin instantly reminded his teammates that their next challenge required them to clinch four more wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ad

“Got four more wins. Four more until the NBA championship,” Mathurin checked in after advancing to the NBA Finals.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pacers guard reiterated this mindset during an interview with WISH-TV.

“The job's not finished. We've got four more victories, man. And then we all celebrate. We get some Taylor poured and a big cigar, you know what I'm saying? But four more, four more, baby,” Mathurin said. “It feels amazing. It feels like a dream, but like I said, I want the dream to end well, which means four more victories and the ring on my finger.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Indiana went 0-2 in the regular season against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, the Pacers will be high on confidence. Their playoff run so far has been impressive, to say the least. Tyrese Haliburton and co. Toppled the 2022 champion Milwaukee Bucks, the East’s top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and the in-form Knicks.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More