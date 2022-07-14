“All 3 of these sides have wanted to get out of this marriage” - Brian Windhorst says it’s hard to see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving staying with the Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will likely stay with the Brooklyn Nets if they do not find suitable deals. Brian Windhorst believes it will be arduous, and the team might not get the desired result.

Irving has been heavily linked to the LA Lakers following Kevin Durant's trade request.

Reports claim that the Lakers' refusal to part with a future first-round pick delays the deal. Nonetheless, Irving is reportedly interested in reuniting with LeBron James, and LBJ wants the same.

Durant's value skyrocketed after the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for players and several picks. However, no team can match the Nets' demands, making a deal unlikely.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Mike Greenberg asked Windhorst about the possibility of Irving and Durant remaining with the Nets. Windhorst said:

"All three of these sides have wanted to get out of this marriage. We have Kyrie, who was looking around for sign-and-trades before he opted into his contract. We have the Nets who have been involved in trade discussions with these players for the last couple of weeks and offered Kyrie a short-term contract that they knew he probably wasn't going to take anyway.

And we have Durant who actually went ahead and asked for a trade. All three of them have said, 'we're not crazy about this going forward.' ... But, I just find it hard to believe that it is going to lead to the outcome that they're all looking for," he continued.

Windhorst says anything can happen, given that we are several months away from training camp. He said:

"I would just say that it is the second week of July. We are months and months away from training camp, months and months and months away from the start of the season. A lot of things could happen."

Although trade talks surrounding both players have slowed, there is still plenty of time for the Nets to reach an agreement. The 2022-23 season begins on October 19.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant gave preferred destinations in the event of a trade

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are reportedly still interested in playing together but not in Brooklyn. The duo have not achieved their goals in Brooklyn and might be looking to pursue them elsewhere.

However, teams will struggle to create a package for both players. Windhorst pointed out that the Lakers might consider it out of desperation, but it is doubtful.

Before opting into his player option, Irving had already started looking for sign-and-trade partners. Although he chose to return to play with Durant, KD's request may have put him back on the market. However, recent reports suggest that Irving wants to stay with the Nets.

If the Nets do not find a suitable deal, both players will remain in Brooklyn.

