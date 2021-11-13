“All the Bucks need is health” - Zach Lowe downplays the Milwaukee Bucks’ early season struggles

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to get going early in the 2021-22 NBA season, as they were on a 6-6 run before facing the Boston Celtics. An average record was not expected of the defending champions at this stage of the new season, but they have failed to go on a winning streak.

Zach Lowe, Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson got together on NBA Today to discuss who needed the win more between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowe pointed out how much better the Bucks will get if they manage to get healthy.

"They're fine, all they need is to get healthy."

Lowe spoke with much conviction and heaped praise on the Milwaukee Bucks for their record despite missing four key players.

"I love the way they've played without all those guys. I love kind of like how other guys tried to step up," he said. "I think when the Bucks get healthy, they are going to go on an absolutely ferocious run across the league and then zoom up the standings."

How is the Milwaukee Bucks fairing so far in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Jrue Holiday #21, Khris Middleton #22 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

For a team that has been functioning without four of its staters, the Milwaukee Bucks have done well. Although the fans expect them to be higher up in the standings, it is easier said than done. Four of their five starters suffered injuries early in the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks' rotation players have done a decent job filling in for the starters. Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora deserve praise for their efforts so far this season.

Playing without Jrue Holiday has not been easy for the Milwaukee Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team single-handedly without one of their best defenders.

The Greek Freak leads the Milwaukee Bucks in points, assists and rebounds so far in the 2021-22 season. He is on course to record another 25/10/5 season. If he does, he will surpass Oscar Robertson as the player with the most 25-point, 10-rebound, and 5-assist seasons in league history.

Brook Lopez is another player who is a significant piece needed for the Milwaukee Bucks' success. Lopez featured in the Bucks' season opener but have since been unavailable for selection due to a back injury.

If the Milwaukee Bucks can get healthy, they will be one of the teams to beat. Until then, average performance is what we will get from the Bucks, even with Antetokounmpo firing on all cylinders.

