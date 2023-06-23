All Exhibit 10 deals after NBA Draft 2023 so far

Not all draft prospects were lucky enough to hear their names called on draft night. Only 58 players were drafted on Thursday night.

So, what happens with the other prospects outside of the 58? They can sign with teams as free agents.

These players sign either two-way contracts or Exhibit 10 deals. Two-way deals allow the players a spot on a G League roster with the ability to be called up to the NBA level when their team needs them.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year deal worth the NBA minimum salary. teams can convert an Exhibit 10 to a two-way deal before the season begins, but only before the season. Exhibit 10 contracts also have a $50,000 bonus if the player is waived and not kept on the roster.

Many undrafted free agents have already signed these deals.

Let’s take a look at some of the Exhibit 10 deals so far.

G Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy): Portland Trail Blazers

Davis finished three points shy of the all-time NCAA scoring record. He was a small guard who could flat out fill it up. He led the nation in scoring in 2023.

G Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy): Portland Trail Blazers

Davis finished three points shy of the all-time NCAA scoring record. He was a small guard who could flat out fill it up. He led the nation in scoring in 2023.

F Drew Timme (Gonzaga): Milwaukee Bucks

Drew Timme was one of the best players in the country while in college. He was named a consensus first-team All American in 2023. He was on the second team in 2021 and 2022.

G Markquis Nowell (Kansas State): Toronto Raptors

Nowell gained national attention as the 5-foot-8 dynamic playmaker in the NCAA Tournament. He set a record for most assists in a NCAA Tournament with 19.

F Drew Peterson (USC): Miami Heat

Peterson is a tough, gritty big guard whot could fit in nicely with Heat Culture. The 6-foot-9 Peterson averaged 13.9 points per game in his last year at USC.

G Malachi Smith (Gonzaga): Portland Trail Blazers

Timme’s teammate found a new spot not far from Gonzaga with Portland. Smith averaged 8.7 points per game last season at Gonzaga.

G Justin Powell (Washington State): Miami Heat

Powell is a threat from 3-point range and a sniper from downtown. He will try to be the next undrafted player the Heat develop into an NBA starter.

G Justin Powell (Washington State): Miami Heat

Powell is a threat from 3-point range and a sniper from downtown. He will try to be the next undrafted player the Heat develop into an NBA starter.

F Alex Fudge (Florida): LA Lakers

The Lakers reportedly signed the 6-foot-9 forward out of Florida. He will try to make the roster and could find a role as a backup big to spell Anthony Davis.

