"All four had the big guy at the top, Steph, LeBron, Kobe and Duncan" - Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant has to become a leader to get a ring with his own team

Unfairly or not, Kevin Durant’s legacy has been questioned because of his poor playoff record outside of the current champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Durant left the OKC Thunder in 2016 to join forces with a Warriors team that went to the NBA Finals in back-to-back years. After years of failure, he promptly won two straight titles playing with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Golden State.

Moving to the East to form a superteam with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t gone as planned for KD.

On his podcast, Colin Cowherd pointed out one missing ingredient in Durant’s style that could get him over the hump in the future:

"Since the turn of the millennium, look at our four dynasties. Warriors, Miami Heatles, Lakers with Kobe, Spurs with Duncan. All four had the big guy at the top: Steph, LeBron, Kobe and Duncan.

"All four were totally unique personalities, totally unique games, but all four were leaders in their own way. That’s what KD has to graduate to."

Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are all generational talents who were also the unquestioned leaders of their respective championship teams.

The standards they set for their teammates to follow have partly been the reason why they formed some of the most impressive teams in recent memory.

Real Talk 🏀 @Real7Talk Tim Duncan never had a losing season in 18 seasons went to the playoffs every year he was in the league and won 5 Championships in a league with Kobe and Shaq in it . Tim Duncan never had a losing season in 18 seasons went to the playoffs every year he was in the league and won 5 Championships in a league with Kobe and Shaq in it . https://t.co/HKHPcRJTlZ

Cowherd believes Durant’s impeccable basketball talents should be on par with his ability to be his team’s undisputed leader. He said:

"I don’t wanna hear about this, 'I’m just a baller.' You’re too great of a player to just be a baller! And it’s not just about ball with you because if it was, Golden State was perfect."

Kevin Durant’s ability to lead his team was put in doubt by several basketball analysts during the Kyrie Irving hoopla last season. They asserted that he could have held the Brooklyn Nets point guard more accountable.

Irving’s absences badly affected the team’s chemistry, and this was glaringly exposed in the Boston Celtics’ beatdown of the Nets in the playoffs.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



“I don’t want to hear about Steve Nash. When you’re talking about Steve Nash, I want to hear about Sean Marks ... Kevin Durant ... and Kyrie Irving. ... I don’t hold [Steve Nash] accountable at all.” @stephenasmith isn’t here for the Steve Nash slander for the Nets’ season.“I don’t want to hear about Steve Nash. When you’re talking about Steve Nash, I want to hear about Sean Marks ... Kevin Durant ... and Kyrie Irving. ... I don’t hold [Steve Nash] accountable at all.” .@stephenasmith isn’t here for the Steve Nash slander for the Nets’ season.“I don’t want to hear about Steve Nash. When you’re talking about Steve Nash, I want to hear about Sean Marks ... Kevin Durant ... and Kyrie Irving. ... I don’t hold [Steve Nash] accountable at all.” https://t.co/agH1zDYV8m

Kevin Durant will need more from his co-stars to carry his team to an NBA title

Kyrie Irving, if he stays, and Ben Simmons have to help Kevin Durant carry the Brooklyn Nets load.

While KD’s leadership skills arguably have to improve, the “Slim Reaper” will also need more from Kyrie Irving, if he stays, and Ben Simmons.

Simmons hasn’t played basketball in over a year, and it remains to be seen how he can contribute to the Nets’ cause.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



explores the on-court impact of every major deadline deal.

theanalyst.com/na/2022/02/jam… Ben Simmons has a defensive DRIP (our projection of his contribution to the team’s +/- per 100 poss. on defense) of 1.4, which leads the @BrooklynNets and ranks 20th in the #NBA @OptaAnalystUS explores the on-court impact of every major deadline deal. Ben Simmons has a defensive DRIP (our projection of his contribution to the team’s +/- per 100 poss. on defense) of 1.4, which leads the @BrooklynNets and ranks 20th in the #NBA. @OptaAnalystUS explores the on-court impact of every major deadline deal.theanalyst.com/na/2022/02/jam…

When engaged, Simmons is still a valuable piece for the Brooklyn Nets due to his size, playmaking and elite defense. The Australian would have been the ideal matchup against Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who gave Brooklyn a ton of problems in the playoffs.

Simmons’ mental issues, however, are a wild card. Who knows how he’ll react to playing basketball again, particularly in front of a hostile road crowd. If his confidence is shot like in the Atlanta Hawks series, Kevin Durant will have more problems on his hands.

Brooklyn has a 27-17 record in three years with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together. Forty-four games may be all they end up playing if Irving and the Nets can’t come to a middle ground in their contract talks.

StatMuse @statmuse Duos that have played more games together than Durant and Kyrie:



45 - Dirk and Rondo

47 - Hakeem and Vince

48 - Rasheed and Iverson

48 - Nash and Kobe

53 - LeBron and Shaq Duos that have played more games together than Durant and Kyrie:45 - Dirk and Rondo47 - Hakeem and Vince48 - Rasheed and Iverson 48 - Nash and Kobe53 - LeBron and Shaq https://t.co/IzKKce6YQY

In their series loss to the Boston Celtics, “Uncle Drew” was dazzling in Game 1, where the Nets nearly stole home-court advantage. He was shockingly almost a non-factor for the rest of the series.

In the last three games against Boston, he limped to 10, 16 and 20 points and was hardly the superstar Kevin Durant needed by his side.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc theathletic.com/3271425/2022/0… The Nets, three years into the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership, haven’t yet lived up to their substantial promise. What to make of Brooklyn and its future after getting swept by Boston, in @TheAthletic The Nets, three years into the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving partnership, haven’t yet lived up to their substantial promise. What to make of Brooklyn and its future after getting swept by Boston, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3271425/2022/0…

