"All four had the big guy at the top, Steph, LeBron, Kobe and Duncan" - Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant has to become a leader to get a ring with his own team

Unfairly or not, Kevin Durant’s legacy has been questioned because of his poor playoff record outside of the current champions, the Golden State Warriors.
Durant left the OKC Thunder in 2016 to join forces with a Warriors team that went to the NBA Finals in back-to-back years. After years of failure, he promptly won two straight titles playing with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Golden State.
Moving to the East to form a superteam with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t gone as planned for KD.
On his podcast, Colin Cowherd pointed out one missing ingredient in Durant’s style that could get him over the hump in the future:
"Since the turn of the millennium, look at our four dynasties. Warriors, Miami Heatles, Lakers with Kobe, Spurs with Duncan. All four had the big guy at the top: Steph, LeBron, Kobe and Duncan.
"All four were totally unique personalities, totally unique games, but all four were leaders in their own way. That’s what KD has to graduate to."
Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are all generational talents who were also the unquestioned leaders of their respective championship teams.
The standards they set for their teammates to follow have partly been the reason why they formed some of the most impressive teams in recent memory.
Cowherd believes Durant’s impeccable basketball talents should be on par with his ability to be his team’s undisputed leader. He said:
"I don’t wanna hear about this, 'I’m just a baller.' You’re too great of a player to just be a baller! And it’s not just about ball with you because if it was, Golden State was perfect."
Kevin Durant’s ability to lead his team was put in doubt by several basketball analysts during the Kyrie Irving hoopla last season. They asserted that he could have held the Brooklyn Nets point guard more accountable.
Irving’s absences badly affected the team’s chemistry, and this was glaringly exposed in the Boston Celtics’ beatdown of the Nets in the playoffs.
Kevin Durant will need more from his co-stars to carry his team to an NBA title
While KD’s leadership skills arguably have to improve, the “Slim Reaper” will also need more from Kyrie Irving, if he stays, and Ben Simmons.
Simmons hasn’t played basketball in over a year, and it remains to be seen how he can contribute to the Nets’ cause.
When engaged, Simmons is still a valuable piece for the Brooklyn Nets due to his size, playmaking and elite defense. The Australian would have been the ideal matchup against Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who gave Brooklyn a ton of problems in the playoffs.
Simmons’ mental issues, however, are a wild card. Who knows how he’ll react to playing basketball again, particularly in front of a hostile road crowd. If his confidence is shot like in the Atlanta Hawks series, Kevin Durant will have more problems on his hands.
Brooklyn has a 27-17 record in three years with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together. Forty-four games may be all they end up playing if Irving and the Nets can’t come to a middle ground in their contract talks.
In their series loss to the Boston Celtics, “Uncle Drew” was dazzling in Game 1, where the Nets nearly stole home-court advantage. He was shockingly almost a non-factor for the rest of the series.
In the last three games against Boston, he limped to 10, 16 and 20 points and was hardly the superstar Kevin Durant needed by his side.