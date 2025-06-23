"All of hour hearts dropped": Rick Carlisle describes raw emotions after Tyrese Haliburton popped his Achilles in Game 7 

Rick Carlisle described the Indiana Pacers' raw emotions after Tyrese Haliburton popped his Achilles in Sunday's NBA Finals Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder. Seven minutes in, Haliburton, who was dealing with a right calf strain, suffered the worst outcome after opting to gut it out on the floor by popping his Achilles, which not only ended his 2024-25 season but also the 2025-26 season.
Haliburton lay down in pain and cried his eyes out while pounding on the floor after he figured out the extent of the injury right away. The Pacers players surrounded him until he was up again and carried to the locker room with a towel on his face. Carlisle and the Pacers knew the unfortunate news, too.
"All of our hearts dropped," he said. "He will be back."
Carlisle also hailed Haliburton for "authoring" one of the greatest individual NBA playoff runs after averaging 17.7 points and 9.0 assists. Haliburton hit four game-winners during this emphatic finals run.
Even in Game 7, he managed to get the Pacers off to a terrific start with nine quick points, shooting 3 of 4 from deep.
Tyrese Haliburton exits Paycom Center on crutches after Achilles pop
Tyrese Haliburton exited the building on crutches after popping his Achilles tendon in Sunday's Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder. Haliburton couldn't put any weight on his right leg after he went down in the first quarter. Here's a video of him after the game:
Haliburton never returned to the bench once he headed to the locker room as he received initial treatment for his injury. He was spotted for the first time since his injury in the tunnel as he stood with his crutches to dap up his emotional teammates, who gave their all on the floor in his absence.
All eyes will be on Haliburton's next injury update for now and the Pacers' stopgap adjustments for next year in his absence. They will need another point guard in the offseason now, and there will be a few options to choose from through trade and free agency.
Chris Paul, Gabe Vincent, CJ McCollum, Malik Monk and Lonzo Ball could be among the stopgap additions for Indiana to look at.
