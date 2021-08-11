"All I’m asking is give me a look" - Former Golden State Warriors guard Monta Ellis wants to make NBA return

Former Golden State Warriors shooting guard Monta Ellis is reportedly looking to make a return to the NBA.

Ellis, who has been out of the league since 2017, was drafted by the Warriors in 2005 and played with the franchise until 2012, averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Despite being 35 now, the former NBA Most Improved Player of the Year believes he still has a lot to offer.

Speaking to 'Empire Sports Media', Ellis described his burning desire to get back into the league and prove he still has what it takes to play at the top table.

"My main thing is, just bring me in and give me a look. Like you could make the decision on me. I just want a shot. I ain’t asking for a contract to get $5 million, $10 million, or even $1 million. All I’m asking is give me a look. That’s all and let my game speak for itself. I just want an opportunity, a workout, and that’s not the end of the world, that’s not gonna hurt anybody,” said Ellis.

Who is Monta Ellis and could he make a return to the NBA?

Monta Ellis most recently played for the Indiana Pacers

Before Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry had another Splash Bro in the Bay Area - Monta Ellis. In Curry's first two years with the franchise, Ellis was pouring in close to 25 points a night and played almost 41 minutes in every game.

He would terrorize opponents with his speed and athleticism on both ends of the court, grabbing over two steals per game in those two campaigns with Curry.

However, it was the Golden State Warriors' shiny new star who would steal the limelight away from Ellis and make him indispensable. He went on to have successful campaigns with the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 19 points per game over two seasons. When free agency loomed, though, he left the Mavs for a $44m deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Need y'all to recognize how real Monta Ellis was. 😤 pic.twitter.com/FblzmuIxbt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 8, 2019

While in Indiana, Monta Ellis' career started to spiral to its end. He and Reggie Bullock were suspended for five games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, and when the franchise began its rebuild, they waived the then 31-year-old.

Instead of trying to return to the league, though, Ellis instead focused on improving his mental health and spending more time with his family.

“So, the 2017 Monta Ellis, he was balancing a lot of things. I didn’t feel like it was healthy for me and for the team as well. If they couldn’t get into the Monta Ellis flow, I had to get away from it. I did that and it was a good decision because I’m in a better mindset. My wife and kids, they were happy to get to see me more, be around more. That was the blessing,” he revealed.

Now that he feels healthier mentally, Monta Ellis is eyeing a comeback that could be deemed improbable given the plethora of young guards in the league. Nevertheless, he has been training four times a week with an NBA trainer and brings with him experience and the added bonus of not needing a high-paying contract. There are plenty of teams around the league who lack the kind of veteran presence that Ellis would bring.

One of the fastest players in NBA history!

HBD Monta Ellis aka The Mississippi Bullet pic.twitter.com/P25Qs8CuTL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 26, 2020

Whether he can make an unexpected return we will have to wait and see in the coming weeks.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee