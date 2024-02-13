“All Mickey Mouse teams”: NBA fans unfazed by Golden State Warriors’ resurgence after win vs Utah

The Golden State Warriors finally broke into the top 10 in the Western Conference standings with a blowout 129-107 win over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Monday, Feb. 12. Their win, though, didn't impress NBA fans who believed the Warriors would not make the playoffs despite their resurgence. The win on Monday saw the side extend their winning streak to five. It also saw them go past the .500 mark for the first time after equaling it with the win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. However, the fans weren't overly happy with how the Warriors had fared.

One of the fans minced no words, calling it wins over "Mickey Mouse" teams.

One of the fans slammed the Golden State Warriors win over the Utah Jazz

Other responses followed soon after:

NBA fans weren't excited by the Warriors' surge

Despite the fan opinion, the Warriors will take the win. All five starters were in double digits, with Klay Thompson leading the way with 26 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Steph Curry chipped in with 25 points and 10 assists. Andrew Wiggins (17 points), Jonathan Kuminga (14 points), and Draymond Green (12 points) played their parts in the win.

For the Jazz, Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson had 22 points each to show for, while Lauri Markkanen had 17 points.

"The sky is the limit": Klay Thompson believes the Golden State Warriors are not done yet

The Golden State Warriors have not had the greatest of runs this season, and heading into Monday's matchup, they were without Steve Kerr. The head coach missed the game to attend the memorial service for Dejan Milojevic, who died last month. In his absence, assistant coach Kenny Atkinson led the side. The win had the Warriors thanking Klay Thompson who has had a rough season so far.

Thompson put in a game-high 26 points while shooting 11 of 19 (57.9 percent), along with three 3-pointers. With an uneven season, there was widespread chatter that the guard was done with his best years, and the 34-year-old rolled back the clock with a vintage performance.

“For myself, I felt great individually tonight," Thompson said (via NBC Sports). "I felt like my old self as far as operating in the mid-range, cutting to the rim, and being efficient from the perimeter. I’m going to build off it. I think the sky’s the limit for this team, I really believe that.”

The Golden State Warriors breaking into the top 10 shows that they cannot be discounted yet. With 31 games left in the season, they have just about enough opportunities to make an ascent and avoid the play-in tournament.

