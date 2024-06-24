"All opportunities my dad's given me"- Bronny James thanks LeBron James for exquisite sneaker collection

Later this week, Bronny James will hope to hear his name called in the 2024 NBA draft. Ahead of this big moment, the USC Trojans player gave a big shout out to his dad, LeBron James.

On Monday, Bronny did an exclusive interview with "Complex" to discuss a range of topics. Among the things brought up was the impressive shoe collection he's had from a young age.

During the interview, Joe La Puma pulled up an old social media post of Bryce and Bronny James on their first day of school. LeBron's sons are donning his shoes. When asked about this, Bronny thanked LeBron for their exquisite sneaker collection.

"Special. All the opportunities my dad has given me," Bronny said. "The ability to pick any shoe."

LeBron has been with Nike for over 20 years now and has a long line of signature shoes. Their partnership has gone so well the iconic brand signed the LA Lakers star to a once-in-a-lifetime deal back in 2015. At the time, the only other person to have a contract like that was Michael Jordan.

Bronny James opens up on the biggest sneakerhead in the family

After touching on his impressive shoe collection, Bronny James was asked some questions regarding the whole James family. Mainly, who is the biggest sneaker fan among them.

Bronny started off by saying that they all have a strong eye when it comes to sneakers. However, if he had to pick one, he ended up going with his younger brother.

“I think we all like try to get ours,” Bronny said. “Bryce, he be searching for sure. He’s on GOAT trying to find everything.”

Similar to Bronny James, Bryce is trying to follow in his father’s footsteps as a basketball player. After briefly transferring, he returned to Sierra Canyon High School in California. Following a growth spurt that increased his height to 6-foot-6, Bryce has started to garner attention as a prospect.

Bryce still has one more year of high school before having to decide on his future. Per 247 Sports, colleges with interest include Ohio State, Duquesne and USC.

As it currently stands, Bryce is two years away from being eligible for the NBA draft. Along with wanting to play with Bronny at the NBA level, LeBron has also touched on hanging around to share the floor with both his sons.

Even though Bronny admitted to helping his dad design some of his signature shoes, it seems as though Bryce is the main sneaker connoisseur of the James family.