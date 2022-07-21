"All records are meant to be broken, so I know there are a lot of young kids that are working hard" - Steph Curry gives a wholesome and funny speech after winning ESPY for "Best Record-Breaking Performance"

Steph Curry added a fourth NBA championship and a Finals MVP trophy to his resume after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Recently, the 34-year-old received more recognition for his brilliance on the basketball court. He was awarded the Best Record-Breaking Performance award at the ESPYs for breaking the NBA's three-point record.

The feat was considered to be a difficult one to achieve. But Steph Curry claimed it by draining a three against the New York Knicks on December 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden. The Golden State Warriors point guard was ecstatic after receiving the award. During his acceptance speech, he shared an inspirational message for all the youngsters out there.

"Only reason I really wanted to host was I thought I was able to present myself the award, didn't get to happen, but definitely a great honor. Same way I looked up to you know, my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys that are before me... All records are meant to be broken, so I know there are a lot of young kids that are working hard.

"I can't wait to be in the arena when y'all break this record."

Steph Curry has revolutionized the way the game of basketball is played. The confidence and ability with which he drains from beyond the arc is what has inspired many to play basketball.

Having won nearly everything on the court, he is certainly one of the greatest in the game. However, he continues to strive for greatness, and that is what makes him an icon in the sport.

Can Steph Curry's three-point record ever be broken?

Steph Curry after he broke the three-point record in a Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks game

The three-point shot is one of the most lethal weapons in the NBA. Steph Curry is one of the players who has mastered the art of shooting threes. Since his arrival, the he has made 3,117 threes from beyond the arc.

The likes of Ray Allen and Reggie Miller are ranked second and third on the list respectively. Among active players, only James Harden is the closest to Curry with 2,593 threes. The four-time champ is miles ahead of his competition.

As good as Curry is, the next generation of stars have all grown up watching him play. While the record will be tough to break, the dependency on the three-point line increases with every passing year. Youngsters are putting in more work and trying to perfect their shots because it makes them be more impactful on the court.

With all of this happening, the record could be broken someday. There is no guarantee, but it is certainly a possibility that cannot be ignored. The likes of Trae Young, Duncan Robinson and Desmond Bane could potentially break the record if they continue working on their shooting.

However, Steph Curry has a lot of years left in him. His shooting is still elite. He could continue making threes till he decides to retire. Whether the record stays or not is something that can only be determined in the future. But nothing will take away from the impact he has already had on the game.

