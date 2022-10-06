“The misperception of me is that I’m this angry monster that just goes around bullying people” – 4X NBA all-star admits and apologizes for his past mistakes, says he needs an opportunity to show his better side

Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has been in a unique position in the last few years. During the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Boogie Cousins suffered a torn achilles tendon. The injury, which is hailed as one of the worst in all professional sports, derailed the career of the veteran All-Star.

The following season, Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, hoping to return from the horrific injury. Despite appearing in 30 games that season, Cousins couldn't get things going. He bounced around from team to team throughout the next four seasons.

After several seasons playing in a limited capacity off the bench, Cousins now finds himself as a free agent. The former All-Star wants an opportunity to return to the floor and prove himself. During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Cousins spoke about the ongoing situation, saying:

“Have I made mistakes? Absolutely. Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked. ... I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.”

Before tearing his Achilles in 2018, Cousins made NBA history. He became the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to post 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a game. Cousins wants a chance to prove himself. Cousins said waiting to find out if he will be able to play professional basketball this season has been excruciating.

It is also indicative of a bigger problem in the league, a problem that has seen numerous veterans seemingly exiled from the league.

The NBA's All-Star Veteran Problem

DeMarcus Cousins - Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

The NBA has a veteran problem that's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Specifically, an All-Star veteran problem. Several high-profile veterans were left without contracts at the midway point of this offseason.

Former Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas exemplifies the problem. Since suffering a torn labrum, Thomas has repeatedly found himself unable to make an NBA roster. Thomas put up 42 points in his G-League debut. Thomas was left without a contract despite proving himself a valuable bench scorer.

The same seemed true for former 6th Man of the Year contenders Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder. Both were left without contracts for much of the offseason. Schroder earned a contract after a successful FIBA run this offseason.

While veterans like Schroder and Harrell were able to find their way back into the league, Cousins is still waiting. There are only 13 days until the regular season tips off. Only time will tell whether the former four-time All-Star can return to the league.

