"All-Star snub of the century" - Lakers fans elated as Bronny James breaks 11-game field goal drought in NBA

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, played extended minutes on Thursday's LA Lakers blowout win. Fans were elated as Bronny finally made a basket to end his field goal drought in the NBA that spanned 11 games. Bronny last made an NBA basket on Oct. 30 and got to the scoring column for the first time since early November.

In the Lakers' 134-96 rout of the Washington Wizards, Bronny played the whole fourth quarter and scored a career-high five points. He drove to the basket and made a layup while being fouled with 2:48 to play. Bronny knocked the bonus free throw to complete the 3-point play.

Several fans hilariously shared their thoughts on Bronny's performance.

"All star snub of the century," a fan wrote.

The crowd at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. was chanting for Bronny even before he hit the court.

"Bro got mvp chants too," another fan said.

"Wizards home game btw and the crowd is cheering that loud lol," a fan uttered.

A fan noticed Lebron's reaction after Bronny's and-one. In the video, LeBron looked like a proud father.

"That's a father who loves his son... and want to see his son succeed," a fan said.

Several others see potential in the 20-year-old rookie.

"I want to hear all the haters of Bronny when he starts averaging 16/5/5 a night!" another fan commented.

"Stop treating bronny like make-a-wish kid and just let him hoop," a fan added.

Another fan joked that NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith should not see the post. Smith has criticized Bronny before, even saying that the guard is only in the league because of his father.

"Don’t show Stephen A this," a fan posted.

On Thursday, Bronny shot 1-for-6 and was perfect from the charity stripe on three attempts. He also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Stephen A. Smith shared a message for LA Lakers star LeBron James after Bronny James' game-time vs 76ers

LA Lakers rookie Bronny James, son of star LeBron James, played extended minutes in the Lakers' 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Bronny's scoreless outing.

The rookie was the third player off the Laker bench for coach JJ Redick. Bronny logged more than 15 minutes and recorded three rebounds and one assist. He attempted five shots.

On Wednesday's "First Take" on ESPN, Smith pleaded with LeBron to stop playing alongside Bronny. According to the analyst, Bronny needs to return to the G League and focus on his development outside of the bright lights of LA.

"I am pleading with LeBron James, as a father, stop this," Smith said. "We love what we're seeing from him in the G League, because that's where you belong as you hone your skills and you get better. ... You know what people are going to do to this kid."

Entering Thursday's game, Bronny averaged just 0.3 points, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists on 6.3% shooting. Before his five-point outing against the Washington Wizards, Bronny has logged 44 minutes and is 1-for-16 (0-for-7 on 3-pointers) in 13 games for the Lakers.

