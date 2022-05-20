“I think there are certain guys you shouldn’t talk to, you should leave them alone” - 2 time All-Star says the New York Knicks fans should stay silent instead of fueling him, in conversation with JJ Redick

New York Knicks fans have established themselves as one of the loudest fanbases when their team is winning. However, their ferocity can backfire, according to a conversation between JJ Redick and Trae Young.

In the 2021 playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks, point guard Trae Young had a superstar-making performance during his team's 4-1 series win.

Many of Young's marquee moments games are in the New York Knicks' home arena of Madison Square Garden. While New York fans tried to get inside the point guard's head, it appeared to have the opposite effect.

During a recent conversation with JJ Redick, the two-time All-Star spoke about how the fans at MSG provided an amazing experience.

"It was loud, like it was crazy. I mean, I give a lot of credit, it was the craziest environment I've played in. The college environment is way different than NBA games. From start to finish it was loud and them yelling the whole time, it was probably my favourite times playing basketball."

The Madison Square Garden crowd impacted Trae Young because of how crazy the fans were during the game. He also believes that the fans' noise made him better, and staying quiet would have made him worse.

"Yeah, I think the Heat did not say nothing at all, they just kept to business. I think there are certain guys you shouldn't talk to, you should leave them alone. I feel like I am one of those guys in that category. There's definitely a couple of guys in the league you just leave them alone."

Given that the two-time All-Star would be an expert on what affects his performance, this could be a valuable lesson for Knicks fans.

Trae Young on how the New York Knicks fans made him better.

Trae Young looks for things to make him better before a game.

The grind of an entire season can leave many NBA players looking for extra motivation to get through each game. Two-time All-Star Trae Young looked for something before the game to get him in the zone.

"I always try to find something before a game. Whether it's myself or just wanting to continue my streak going if I am playing good. If I'm not I am trying to find ways to find easy baskets. It's little things that before a game, it just depends on how the previous games have gone."

Doubters are one of the little things that can help him find extra motivation before a game, such as during the series with the New York Knicks.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Trae Young plays his best when ya'll are doubting him .. I can't wait to see what he cooks up next season! (FYI) he already led the entire NBA in points and assists this season... Trae Young plays his best when ya'll are doubting him .. I can't wait to see what he cooks up next season! (FYI) he already led the entire NBA in points and assists this season...

The 2021-2022 leader in total points and assists will look to continue his rise to the top after a disappointing finish to his season.

