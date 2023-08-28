"All of a sudden I'm fighting death" - Paul Pierce gets emotional while recalling 2000 incident where he was stabbed 11 times

Paul Pierce has plenty of stories to tell. The former NBA star is never afraid to sound off on a microphone. However, he recently used his airtime to tell a more sobering story about when he attacked and stabbed 11 people. He was stabbed during an incident in 2000.

Pierce told the story while appearing on Fox’s new show “Stars on Mars”. The show is a competition show where celebrities stay in a simulated space station and must complete tasks that simulate real-life potential living situations on Mars. The Celtics star made the season finale, which airs on Monday night.

The tough incident for Pierce occurred at a Boston nightclub. He said the traumatizing experience shaped his views on life. He retold the harrowing memory and how it humbled him.

"I was like 23 years old, living my dream, and then all of a sudden I'm fighting death,” Pierce said. "Not only was it a low point, it was a high point for me, too. It changed my thinking, it changed my mindset, it changed how I lived."

He said the incident helped inspire him in his hardest times. It added to his perseverance.

"I've showed (sic) endurance in my life because I never gave up," Pierce said. "I kept going and going."

Pierce said the tough moment had some silver linings as well. He found the light in the darkness.

Pierce remained unfazed despite incurring the injuries. He played the entire 2000–01 season following the stabbing.

What happened in Paul Pierce's stabbing incident?

Pierce was stabbed 11 times in the face, neck, and back during a fight in a nightclub in the Boston area. He underwent surgery to repair the wounds. He also had a bottle cracked over his head.

Pierce was rushed to the hospital by his teammate, Tony Battie. The surgeries went well, and he recovered quickly.

The Celtics star said he struggled with his mental health following the incident. He said he battled depression and struggled in big crowds for the year after the incident.

