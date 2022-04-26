“All of a sudden, Kevin Durant has been turned into the most sympathetic Kevin since Home Alone” - Skip Bayless says he can’t dredge up an ounce of sympathy for Kevin Durant

On Fox Sports' morning show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless fought back against the sympathy Kevin Durant has received. He believes Durant's aggression in Game 4 came far too late. Bayless said:

"All of a sudden, Kevin Durant has been turned into the most sympathetic Kevin since Home Alone. I'm trying to dredge up any sympathy for this Kevin. I can't dredge an ounce of sympathy.

"What we saw last night was attack mode from Kevin Durant for the first time in four games. Last night was an indictment for Games 1, 2 and 3."

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the postseason.

Durant averaged over 26 points per game, but was shockingly inefficient. He shot below 39% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc.

Kevin Durant's MVP caliber season

Durant watching his team take on the New York Knicks.

Considered by many as the best player in the game right now, Durant had an incredible season for the Nets.

Unfortunately, Durant suffered an injury just as the Nets were gaining momentum and Kyrie Irving had returned to the lineup. This should have allowed the team time to re-establish chemistry.

Durant finished the regular season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He shot 38% from beyond the arc and 52% from the field and also recorded four triple-doubles.

Durant entered Friday having outscored the rest of his team's starters in 4 games this season, second only to Stephen Curry (5 games) for most in the NBA.

Durant made a strong MVP case earlier in the campaign, but historically, team record has played a pivotal role in deciding the MVP.

Durant had that in his favor as the Nets sat second in the Eastern Conference standings. They were only half a game behind the first place Chicago Bulls before he was injured and things spiraled out of control.

Durant held down the fort for Brooklyn without the services of Irving and James Harden, who had fitness issues early on in the season.

The increased workload worried many, considering Durant suffered a torn Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals. The injury saw him sidelined for more than a year.

While he did have an incredible regular season, Durant and the Nets' season came to a disappointing end after being swept by the Boston Celtics.

