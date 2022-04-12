"All it takes is one game from Steph to go from the injured list to first-team All-NBA" - Steve Kerr places his confidence in Golden State Warriors’ talisman despite injury return

The Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs and Steph Curry's status is still uncertain. However, head coach Steve Kerr says he isn't concerned about his star point guard.

Curry hurt his ankle against the Boston Celtics on March 16th and hasn't played a game since. He ended his season playing 64 games, averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

As reported by Mark Medina of NBA.com, coach Steve Kerr spoke about his talisman's status and said that he "might or might not return" in time for Game 1 of the first round on Saturday. However, he is confident that Curry will return guns blazing and have no rust. He said:

"I have no concerns about what's looking like this week. All it takes is one game from Steph to go from the injured list to first-team All-NBA."

Curry usually plays at his peak when he comes back after an injury or a long period of rest. This season was the worst shooting season of his career, averaging just 38% from three-point range, but he still led the league in three-pointers made (285). The baby-faced assassin at 50% is still better than most in the league and Kerr is certain that he will pick up right where he left off or probably be even better.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Previewing the Warriors-Nuggets first-round matchup. Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's return: "I have no concerns about what's looking like this week. All it takes is one game from Steph to go from the injured list to first-team All-NBA." on.nba.com/3LZfZtJ Previewing the Warriors-Nuggets first-round matchup. Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry's return: "I have no concerns about what's looking like this week. All it takes is one game from Steph to go from the injured list to first-team All-NBA." on.nba.com/3LZfZtJ https://t.co/49z3gDOC27

The Golden State Warriors ended the season with 53 wins even though the Hall of Fame trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green played just 11 minutes together. They have played for 10 years together and have been part of five Finals runs and three rings.

The usual problems of continuity and chemistry don't apply to these three stars. One has to wonder just how strong the Golden State Warriors will be when all three are playing an entire playoff series together, healthy and firing on all cylinders.

Golden State Warriors might not have Steph Curry for Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors stretches on the bench in 2018

Steve Kerr gave an update on Steph Curry's situation after they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in their last regular-season game. He has ramped up his activities on the court but isn't cleared for two-on-two or contact drills yet.

The Golden State Warriors have almost a week off before hosting the Nuggets for Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Curry will soon participate in a full scrimmage and coach Kerr said that his status will likely "go right down to the wire".

He said:

"This week he will ramp it up for sure and with a week off...our whole team is gonna have to have a really good week of practice and we're gonna have to find at least one day in there where we do almost a full scrimmage."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there's a chance he could not." Said the Warriors will know more as he gets on the court over the next few days. Warriors should get in practices Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there's a chance he could not." Said the Warriors will know more as he gets on the court over the next few days. Warriors should get in practices Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.

Coach Kerr continued:

"So it's really up in the air as far as Steph's participation the rest of the week. We'll see how it goes the next couple of days...As the week goes on, we'll see where Steph is. I imagine this will go right down to the wire as far as Game 1 is concerned whether we know his availability or not."

Warriors Nation @WarriorNationCP



Steve Kerr relays Steph Curry's situation ahead of the Playoffs Steve Kerr relays Steph Curry's situation ahead of the Playoffs 👀https://t.co/3kvEzCTt9U

The Golden State Warriors have gone 8-10 in the games Curry has missed this season. Although it is a losing record, they have won their last five games in a row and have shown signs of a strong playoff team that can handle non-Curry minutes. Even if he doesn't lace up for Game 1, Bay Area fans have faith in the lineup of Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Golden State Warriors defeat the Denver Nuggets in the first round? Yes No 1 votes so far