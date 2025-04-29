"All that talking for what": Tyler Herro at the receiving end from NBA fans after Cavs sweep Heat 4-0 

In a dominant display from one of the Eastern Conference's top teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Cleveland dominated Miami with a dominant 138-83 win to close out the series in a quick four games.

Ad

This chippy series was headlined by an exchange of trash-talking between Tyler Herro and Darius Garland, who were jawing back and forth for much of the first-round matchup. The trash-talking seemingly started by Garland, who took a jab at Herro during a postgame press conference after Cleveland's 121-112 victory in Game 2.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Herro responded to Garland's comments with his own remark:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Somebody who doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking," Herro told reporters regarding Garland's comments. "He doesn't play any defense."

However, fans had jokes for Herro after the Heat All-Star struggled in Game 4 of the series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro looks dumb as h*ll," one fan commented.

"Tyler Zerro," another fan said.

"Garland owns this bum," a fan posted.

Fans continued to crack jokes at Herro's expense on X/Twitter:

"All that talking for what," one fan questioned.

"Hope he bounces back stronger next game," another fan wrote.

"Fraud," one fan added.

Tyler Herro struggles, Cavaliers dominate Heat in Game 4

Despite the previous trash talk, Herro and the Heat struggled for much of their first-round matchup versus Cleveland. The Cavaliers shut out the Heat in Game 4 to complete the sweep on the back of a dominant 138-83 win at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Ad

In 31 minutes, Tyler Herro scored just four points, the second-fewest of any Miami starter. He shot just 1-for-10 from the field, his lone make coming from 3-point range. Herro also finished with the worst plus-minus of any Heat player (-44).

Cleveland dominated Miami from the jump, entering the second quarter with a 43-17 lead after the opening period. The Cavaliers' 55-point Game 4 victory is the fourth-largest playoff win in NBA history, and the series ended as one of the most lopsided matchups in league history.

Cleveland won all four games by a combined 122 points, breaking the previous record set by the Denver Nuggets over the New Orleans Hornets in 2009.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.