"All that thickness under his beard" - Bubba Dub calls James Harden 'fat' & criticizes him for hopping 4 teams in 2 years

Texan comedian Jerry "Bubba Dub" Morgan has criticized recently acquired LA Clippers player James Harden, teasing him for his weight and accusing him of being a "quitter” after he joined his fourth team in two years.

In a VladTV interview, Bubba Dub claimed Harden's performance on the court is hindered by his weight.

“He different, man. He fat,” he said. “Come on, man. That's the reason why he ain't playing; motherf**ker fat! I can see all the thickness under his beard, he fat. He ain't shaving!”

Before the Philadelphia 76ers traded him away, James Harden was kept on the sidelines as the team took precautionary measures due to concerns about his physical readiness to compete. This caution was prompted by his extended absence from the team, and they wanted him to be in better condition before making a return to play.

Bubba Dub also criticized Harden for not committing to a single franchise and consistently changing teams.

“I like Harden, but dude a quitter, man,” he said. “Ran from Brooklyn, then ran from Philly, now you're gonna run out here to LA?”

Bubba Dub quipped that if Harden continued his trend of switching teams, he might finally secure a championship once he lands on the right one.

“He keep going every g*dd*mn way he going to end up on the right team and get one,” he said.

Looking at James Harden’s last two years

James Harden emerged as a bonafide superstar during his tenure with the Houston Rockets, earning eight All-Star selections in as many full years with the team.

In the 2020-21 season, Harden opted not to play for the Rockets, citing dissatisfaction with the team's competitiveness. Midway through the season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, joining forces with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

The Nets faced elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without an injured Harden and an absent Irving. They were eliminated in seven games.

A year later, Harden requested another trade and was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal centered around fellow disgruntled star Ben Simmons.

The narrative took a turn with a public fallout between Harden and Philadelphia GM Daryl Morey, who had originally acquired him in Houston. Harden accused Morey of dishonesty and declared he would not play for any team led by Morey.

After prolonged negotiations, Morey eventually agreed to trade Harden to the LA Clippers in exchange for a package of wing players and draft picks.

James Harden's early days with the Clippers have been less than stellar, averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game in two losses.