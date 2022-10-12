“All them times I gave you those chips I knew you were cashing them in” – Magic Johnson shares a fascinating anecdote from Lakers’ owner life, depicts his lavish lifestyle and gambling habits

Throughout his illustrious career in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson became one of the greatest players in the game of basketball. Johnson was the first overall selection in the 1979 NBA Draft. He was also the first selection for owner Dr. Jerry Buss. It's no secret that Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson shared a special relationship throughout their time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Buss was known as an owner who stayed close to his players, especially Johnson. The two would combine to bring the Lakers a total of five championships, creating a lifelong bond and respect between each other. It was clear that both Johnson and Buss shared plenty of memorable moments off the court.

On a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Magic Johnson appeared and shared a unique story about his relationship with Buss. Magic talked about numerous times when the two friends would head to Las Vegas together.

"With Dr. Buss, we go into Las Vegas and we probably take about 10 seats because he would take six girls with him. True story," Johnson said. "We would all go and he would have a baccarat table and I would have a chair right behind him.

"So he would be feeding me chips though, he said 'Here's five thousand dollars worth of chips. Go gamble.' And I put them in my pocket. The next day, he said, 'Here's five more thousand. Go gamble.' I put them in my pocket. So, we'd be there three days, I have me 15,000.

Magic continued to talk about how each time the two went to Las Vegas, Buss would give him $15,000 worth of chips to gamble. Johnson shares that when Buss got sick, Magic visited him, and Dr. Buss hadn't lost his humor when it came to those times of the past.

"I gotta tell you this," Johnson said. "I cash them in right. I thought all those years I had tricked him. True story, Jeanie Buss called me and says 'My dad is dying and you got to come see him, he wants to see you.'

"So, I go see him and first thing he says, Jimmy, he says, 'Magic, I knew you were gonna make it well in business. All them times I gave you those chips, I knew you were cashing them in.' But it was a great moment that we laughed and cried at the same time."

Magic Johnson and Jerry Buss changed the Lakers' trajectory quickly

Lakers owner Jerry Buss and superstar Magic Johnson

After buying the Lakers in the 1980s, many didn't know if Jerry Buss had what it took to be an NBA owner.

Rare NBA Photos @OldNBAPhotos Magic Johnson and Pat Riley after the Lakers won in the 1987 NBA Finals Magic Johnson and Pat Riley after the Lakers won in the 1987 NBA Finals https://t.co/YHgABdhtUB

Buss quickly disproved that idea. The Lakers won the NBA championship in Buss' first year as the owner. The two would lay the foundation to turn the Los Angeles Lakers into one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.

