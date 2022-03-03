"All of us have to go back to our communities" - LeBron James gives an inspiring speech at LJ Family Foundation event, emphasizes on community welfare 

The LA Lakers may be in the midst of a three-game losing streak, but LeBron James continues to remain a winner. The 37-year-old superstar's non-profit organization, The LeBron James Family Foundation, has spent a significant amount of time and resources in the kids of LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The foundation's I PROMISE program serves more than 1400 kids from Akron, giving them all the support they need to succeed in school and beyond.

For LeBron, this is a must. Speaking at a recent LJ Family Foundation event, LeBron stressed upon the need to give back to communities and help children because they are the ones who shape the future. He said:

"I believe that in order for us to be ultimately be as great as we can be as a nation - that all of us have to go back to our communities and lend our hand. And it starts brick-by-brick. It starts person-by-person, family-by-family, kid-by-kid and just using our resources, using our strength, using everything that we've been able to do to just build up these communities."

LeBron added:

"And that's why I'm excited to be up here right now because with the help of my foundation, we're able to do that and give back to these young kids because we all know that they are our future."

LeBron James still optimistic about struggling LA Lakers

His off-the-court charitable endeavors aside, LeBron James is still confident about the LA Lakers, who are now seven games (27-34) below 0.500. Speaking after the team's latest loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, LeBron said:

“We still have games to play. Until you stomp me out, cut off my head, bury me 12 feet under then I got a chance. So, that’s my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we have to come in and win ball games and we have to play better. But as long as we got more games to play, we still have a chance. That’s my confidence. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now."

Jacob Rude @JacobRude LeBron on where his confidence comes from: "Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, we have a chance." LeBron on where his confidence comes from: "Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, we have a chance."

LeBron also had a message for the Lakers faithful in his post-game media interaction. After a couple of unpleasant interactions, he held out an olive branch to fans of the purple-and-gold franchise by saying:

"Listen, I ride or die with Lakers faithful. If they boo, I’m with them. If they scream, I’m with them. That stuff don’t bother me, man. I’m 20 years into this league. I don’t care if they want to boo here, boo there, cheer, whatever they want to do, let’s do it. We’re all together.”

Jacob Rude @JacobRude LeBron on Lakers fans: "I ride or die with Lakers faithful. If they boo, I'm with em. They cheer, I'm with em." LeBron on Lakers fans: "I ride or die with Lakers faithful. If they boo, I'm with em. They cheer, I'm with em."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava