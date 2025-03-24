Alleged leaked audio captures Draymond Green trashing Hawks' Caris LeVert for messing with Jonathan Kuminga

Draymond Green talked trash toward Caris LeVert when the Golden State Warriors faced the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. LeVert slowly got into a heated conversation with Jonathan Kuminga after the Hawks guard fouled the Warriors forward. Kuminga attempted to beat LeVert in the post, only to get fouled while missing the shot entirely.

According to an alleged leaked audio, Caris LeVert then proceeded to talk trash toward Jonathan Kuminga, repeatedly saying:

"You a**."

Draymond Green then checked back in the game as Kuminga was preparing to take his two free throws. Green then noticed the mean things LeVert was saying to his teammate and gave the Hawks guard a taste of his own medicine.

“You’ve been traded 7 times,” Green said to LeVert.

For the record, Caris LeVert was only traded a total of six times in his career, playing for four different teams across nine seasons. Funnily enough, Trae Young tried to de-escalate the situation knowing how Draymond Green could easily flare up and get rowdy.

"Relax, Dray," Young said to Green. "They're just talking s**t Dray."

Draymond Green struggled to help Warriors beat Hawks

The Golden State Warriors commenced their first out of a six-game road trip when they took on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Warriors struggled to beat Trae Young and the Hawks as they missed their superstar, Steph Curry, who suffered from a pelvic bruise last Thursday.

As the Warriors' other leader, Draymond Green struggled to contribute to his team's needs on Saturday, only scoring five points. However, he did his best to provide in the other aspects of the game. Draymond also added six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block. Unfortunately for him, Golden State needed more scoring power as Atlanta had six of their players in double digits.

Trae Young was too much for the Warriors to handle as he put up a double-double performance to secure a 124-115 victory. Young added 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal. Fortunately for Trae, his teammates reciprocated the same energy to help him get the win.

The Warriors are now set to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday. It's unclear whether Steph Curry will make his return. Curry is currently undergoing treatment for his bruise and is expected to be out for a few days. If he doesn't show up on Tuesday, then chances are he makes his comeback against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

