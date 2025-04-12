Alleged leaked audio catches Giannis Antetokounmpo trolling Malik Beasley before referee hits Bucks star with tech

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley figured in a heated exchange in the Bucks' narrow 125-119 road win on Friday.

Ad

On Saturday, LegendZ, known for transcribing on-court player interactions, shared a video with clear audio of the incident on X and YouTube.

The incident happened with about 10 seconds remaining in the game and Milwaukee leading 124-119. Antetokounmpo blocked Beasley's 3-point attempt off an inbound pass from Cade Cunningham.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-time MVP then mocked Beasley using the guard's signature "shimmy" celebration. All game long, Beasley used the celebration after every 3-pointer made. The Pistons guard did not appreciate the gesture and shoved the Bucks star.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Antetokounmpo allegedly said:

"I know you already."

Beasley responded:

"Don't do that. Don't do that sh*t."

Antetokounmpo then said:

"I told you that sh*t is not tough."

Beasley responded:

"F*ck out of here."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following their interaction, both players were slapped with technical fouls. The Bucks held on to win and secured the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists on 11-for-22 shooting, while Beasley scored 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting (7-for-14 on 3-pointers) off the Detroit bench.

The Pistons (44-37) have secured the sixth seed and will face the No. 3 New York Knicks in the first round. Meanwhile, Milwaukee (47-34) will have a first-round playoff rematch with the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. eliminated the Bucks in six games last season.

Ad

Antetokounmpo and Beasley are former teammates. Beasley played with the Bucks during the 2023-24 season and was the team's starting shooting guard that season.

Malik Beasley responds to viral interaction with former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Saturday, Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley shared his thoughts on X about the heated exchange with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 6-foot-4 guard said that the Milwaukee Bucks star might have pushed on the jokes a little too far.

Ad

"Let someone stand over you, hit your ish, then try to help me up... In what world would you let that slide in? Idc how goofy he is lol," Beasley tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After spending a season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, Beasley signed with Detroit in the offseason. He played 81 games so far, carving out a key role as the team's sixth man.

Detroit and Milwaukee will face each other again on Sunday at Fiserv Forum in the regular season finale. While the Eastern Conference first-round matchups have been set, all eyes will be on the former teammates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More