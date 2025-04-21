Alleged leaked audio catches Kentavious Caldwell-Pope trashing Celtics stars as Jayson Tatum takes scary fall after hard foul

The Orlando Magic suffered a 103-86 loss against the Boston Celtics to open their first-round playoff campaign on Sunday. While the game was close throughout, it got chippy in the second half as Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum fell to the ground after a hard foul from Magic’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The exchange following the foul was caught on record, as X user LegendsZ posted the alleged conversations of Caldwell-Pope, his teammate Wendell Carter Jr., and the Celtics’ Al Horford. The Magic players responded to Horford after the Celtics center did not appreciate the foul on Tatum.

“Who are you talking to?” We going nowhere… you with us!,” Caldwell-Pope said, talking to Horford.

“F*ck wrong with you, n****?,” Carter Jr. added.

This comes after Horford bumped into Carter Jr. following the foul committed by Caldwell-Pope on Tatum. Caldwell-Pope was called for a flagrant foul penalty one after the play, which extended the Celtics’ lead in the fourth quarter.

Caldwell-Pope, who won an NBA title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, finished the game with six points, four rebounds and two assists. Meanwhile, Tatum had a double-double performance of 17 points and 14 rebounds in 40 minutes.

The Celtics hold home-court advantage in the seven-game series as they finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

Meanwhile, the Magic had to win one play-in tournament game to secure the seventh seed after winning 41 games in the regular season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes the Magic are overly prepared for the Celtics

The Celtics are the favorites to win it all again this season. However, the Magic, led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, remained unfazed.

Talking before the series started last Saturday, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expressed how ready the team is for whatever challenge the Celtics pose in their first-round matchup.

"We've got the answers to the test, I think we are overly prepared. I think we're just excited and ready to get after it,” he said. "We believe in us, and we're going to continue to believe in us, and we think we can come in here and get a game."

Caldwell-Pope joined the Magic last offseason after departing the Denver Nuggets, where he was a key 3-and-D player alongside NBA champs Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Before joining the Nuggets, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won a championship alongside LeBron James in 2020.

Caldwell-Pope adds experience to the Magic, who have a young nucleus created through the NBA draft.

