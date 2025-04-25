Alleged leaked audio catches LeBron James fuming at referee as Anthony Edwards rants after foul call

Filtered audio from broadcast footage caught LA Lakers star LeBron James getting trolled by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Game 2 of the first-round series between the Lakers and Timberwolves was intense, with players from both clubs talking trash and being expressive on the court.
X user @legendz_nba, known for breaking down on-court audio, posted a clip showing heated moments from the game. At one point. James reacted to the officiating as he drove to the basket and drew a shooting foul. After the call, the Lakers star complained to the referees about inconsistent whistles.
"Now y'all wanna call that dumba** s**t," James apparently said about the officiating.
Edwards, who was on the court, trolled James for his complaints to the officials.
"Woah, that's a tech! When I say it, it's a tech," Edwards said.
The four-time champion shrugged it off and responded to the official, though the exchange wasn’t caught on camera. Edwards, standing nearby, continued trolling James and the ref, saying that if he reacted the same way, he’d be assessed a technical foul.
Edwards also trolled Luka Doncic before the game. While the two teams were on the court for shootaround, the three-time All-Star walked over to L.A.’s side and approached Doncic. He told the five-time All-Star that Minnesota didn’t have good basketballs and asked for one.
"We ain't got no good balls. I'mma need one, I need one."
Doncic eventually handed him a ball, and Edwards jogged back to Minnesota’s side.
In Game 2, James and the Lakers evened the series with a 94-85 victory. James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, plus a steal and a block.
Doncic led the offense with 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Game 4 will be at Target Center in Minneapolis. Both teams will look to take the lead in the series, which is tied at 1-1.
Naz Reid talks trash at LeBron James' teammate
The Timberwolves and Lakers are determined to win the series and advance to the second round. Players have been physical since the start of the best-of-seven matchup. In Game 2, Naz Reid threw expletives at one of LeBron James’ teammates.
Austin Reaves was guarding veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr., who was set up by Reid. A hard screen sent Reaves to the floor, and the Timberwolves’ big man was whistled for a foul. The 2024 Sixth Man of the Year was heated and directed trash talk at Reaves.
"You a b***h," Reid told Reaves twice. "Shut the f**k up. ... I'll slap the s**t out of you, n***a."
Despite the exchange, Reaves kept his composure and didn’t respond.
