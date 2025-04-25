Alleged leaked audio catches LeBron James fuming at referee as Anthony Edwards rants after foul call

Filtered audio from broadcast footage caught LA Lakers star LeBron James getting trolled by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Game 2 of the first-round series between the Lakers and Timberwolves was intense, with players from both clubs talking trash and being expressive on the court.

Ad

X user @legendz_nba, known for breaking down on-court audio, posted a clip showing heated moments from the game. At one point. James reacted to the officiating as he drove to the basket and drew a shooting foul. After the call, the Lakers star complained to the referees about inconsistent whistles.

"Now y'all wanna call that dumba** s**t," James apparently said about the officiating.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards, who was on the court, trolled James for his complaints to the officials.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Woah, that's a tech! When I say it, it's a tech," Edwards said.

The four-time champion shrugged it off and responded to the official, though the exchange wasn’t caught on camera. Edwards, standing nearby, continued trolling James and the ref, saying that if he reacted the same way, he’d be assessed a technical foul.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards also trolled Luka Doncic before the game. While the two teams were on the court for shootaround, the three-time All-Star walked over to L.A.’s side and approached Doncic. He told the five-time All-Star that Minnesota didn’t have good basketballs and asked for one.

"We ain't got no good balls. I'mma need one, I need one."

Doncic eventually handed him a ball, and Edwards jogged back to Minnesota’s side.

Ad

In Game 2, James and the Lakers evened the series with a 94-85 victory. James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, plus a steal and a block.

Doncic led the offense with 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Ad

Game 4 will be at Target Center in Minneapolis. Both teams will look to take the lead in the series, which is tied at 1-1.

Naz Reid talks trash at LeBron James' teammate

The Timberwolves and Lakers are determined to win the series and advance to the second round. Players have been physical since the start of the best-of-seven matchup. In Game 2, Naz Reid threw expletives at one of LeBron James’ teammates.

Ad

Austin Reaves was guarding veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr., who was set up by Reid. A hard screen sent Reaves to the floor, and the Timberwolves’ big man was whistled for a foul. The 2024 Sixth Man of the Year was heated and directed trash talk at Reaves.

"You a b***h," Reid told Reaves twice. "Shut the f**k up. ... I'll slap the s**t out of you, n***a."

Despite the exchange, Reaves kept his composure and didn’t respond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More